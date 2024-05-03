Essence Fashion Digest: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Akris, Gabrielle Union Wears Sportmax, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, actress Lupita Lyong’o wore a pink suit designed by Akris for the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One in London. In exciting accessories news, Pharrell Williams announces a jewelry collection with Tiffany & Co. Meanwhile, at another premiere for The Idea of You in New York City, actress Gabrielle Union wore a black look from Sportsmax. In light of a red carpet-filled week, actress Zoe Saldana attended the 2024 Annual AFI Life Achievement Awards in an outfit designed by Victoria Beckham.

Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo’s brand YITTY has released its cult favorite Nearly Naked convertible dress in an array of colors and patterns. Lastly, shopping destination Moda Operandi has partnered with the brand The Frankie Shop for a new collaborative collection that has been unveiled.

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Akris

In London, actress Lupita Nyong’o wore a splendid baby pink tailored suit designed by Akris and styled by Micaela Erlanger. Her elegance radiated through this red carpet look. It was simple in its silhouette, yet bold in its feminine hue. She accessorized with a few pieces of jewelry starting with her large circular diamond studs. On her neck sat a unique necklace with diamonds dispersed throughout it and a matching bracelet while on her hand was a single diamond ring. To complete her look, she wore a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

Pharrell Williams Launches Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Collection

Pharrell Williams has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. on a special jewelry collection that includes 19 pieces. The “Titan” collection arrives in 18-karat yellow gold or titanium along with all metal and diamond iterations. Pavé pieces include reverse-set diamonds that expose the diamond’s pavilion, according to WWD. “Each piece embodies Pharrell’s distinct style and unique point of view,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product, communications, and industrial at Tiffany & Co tells WWD.

The “Titan” collection is priced between $3,500-$53,000. It will debut first at The Landmark on New York’s Fifth Avenue and tiffany.com in the U.S., immediately followed by a global debut in June at international boutiques.

YITTY Releases Its Nearly Naked Convertible Dress

Lizzo’s YITTY has released its Nearly Naked convertible dress. The Nearly Naked franchise has been a cult favorite from its consumers, now a dress is here just in time for the summer. The dress is made to fit a wearer’s needs when traveling or constantly being on-the-go. It’s a 5-in-1 piece which is also made to take on as many silhouettes as you want from a midi skirt, maxi skirt, short skirt, midi dress, or short dress. All you have to do is adjust it to your liking. The dress comes in classic YITTY shades ranging from Iconic Black, Bossed Up Brown, Cherry Pop, and On My Ivories Micro Marble.

Shop the 5-in-1 convertible dress on yitty.com. Sizes range from XS to 6X.

The Frankie Shop And Moda Operandi Unveil Collaboration

Moda Operandi has announced its exclusive capsule collection and pop-up event with The Frankie Shop. The collection is entitled “The Art of Dress” and coincides with Frieze New York’s art fair. It’s inspired by women in the art world and includes 15 pieces in a capsule that captures the essence of a chic summer. The collaborative pop-up will be on May 3 at the High Line Nine on 507 West 27th Street in New York City. For the campaign, both brands collaborated with prominent women in the art world such as Hannah Traore, a renowned New York-based gallerist, artist Simone Bodmer-Turner, and gallerist Emma Scully. Each woman was photographed in their respective workspaces.

Shop The Frankie Shop and Moda Operandi’s “Art of Dressing” capsule on May 3 in-person in New York City and on May 6 on modaoperandi.com. Prices range from $98 to $436.

Gabrielle Union Wears Sportmax

For the Amazon Prime premiere of The Idea of You, Gabrielle Union stepped onto the red carpet in a simple yet chic look designed by Sportmax, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. Her black mock neck dress had a bit of a ruching at the middle with the rest of the dress falling elegantly to the floor in a small train. The all-black was understated with a few added accessories from Tiffany & Co. The gold bracelet and stacked diamond rings by the fine jewelry brand went well with her diamond earrings also from the brand.

Zoe Saldana Wears Victoria Beckham

At the 2024 Annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, actress Zoe Saldana wore a Trompe l’oeil style dress designed by Victoria Beckham and styled by Petra Flannery. The strapless satin number was designed with chain print details throughout which create a moving fringe effect. Flannery kept her jewelry simple with just a pair of diamond dangly earrings from Shahla Karimi. Pairing these accessories with a pointed-toe heel exuded sheer glamour.