Essence Fashion Digest: Lewis Hamilton Wears Willy Chavarria, FRAME Spring 2025 Campaign, And More

Getty Images

This week was packed with fashion moments worth highlighting. First up, Lewis Hamilton was spotted in a Willy Chavarria tracksuit at the F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Meanwhile, WNBA star Angel Reese turned heads with an NDG Paris bag at an Unrivaled game in Miami, Florida.

In exciting store news, French concept store Printemps is opening its first location in New York City, while on the other side of the globe, Kith is launching its second store in Osaka, Japan.

Next, both FRAME and Alexis Bittar debuted their Spring 2025 campaigns, showcasing fresh new styles now available to consumers.

Keep scrolling to catch all the fashion happenings of the week.

Lewis Hamilton Wears Willy Chavarria

Lewis Hamilton was seen at the F1 Grand Prix of Australia sporting a bold, bright red Willy Chavarria tracksuit with white piping along the jacket and sturdy black chunky boots, ideal for the wet weather. Representing Great Britain, the red was a perfect choice for the occasion. As the first F1 race of the year, fans were excitedly buzzing.

Kym Illman/Getty Images

Angel Reese Wears NDG Paris

Angel Reese was spotted at the 2025 Unrivaled Game in Sephora’s tunnel at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, rocking an all-denim suit, Timberland boots, a large fluffy hat, and a striking silver handbag from the Black-owned brand NDG Paris. Crafted from silver vegan leather with engraved paisley detailing and featuring its signature hardware, the handbag is undeniably a standout accessory.

Purchase the NDG Paris handbag by heading to NDGParis.com, it retails for $260.

Rose Basketball Club

French Concept Store Printemps Opens A New York City Location

Printemps a French chain of luxury department stores that first debuted in Europe in 1865 has officially opened its doors to New York City shoppers. At One Wall Street sits their first-ever location in Manhattan. It is consumer heaven with exquisite interiors, unique shelving, and product positioning. Spanning 55,000 square feet, the iconic Art Deco building is the perfect home for the luxury retailer. Printemps blends its French heritage and charm with New York’s lively ecosystem, offering a large selection of designer fashion, accessories, home decor, and five different food and beverage experiences.

“New York offers a dynamic mix of cultural diversity and global influence, making it the perfect location for our brand’s expansion and the introduction of our new concept,” said Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of Printemps, in an official statement. “Printemps New York represents a completely fresh approach—it’s not a department store. We are redefining traditional concepts of retail and, as a result, it stands apart from any other retail concept in the world.”

Printemps

Kith Announces Opening Of Osaka Flagship

Kith is opening its second flagship in Japan today. Inside the lively city of Osaka, this store marks the company’s second location in Japan. This city is famous for fashion, food, and art, making it the perfect place to host a global retailer. Sitting across the street from a bustling shopping complex and the newly renovated Umekita Park. The store will include apparel, accessories, women, men, and kids, as well as Kith Treats. Kith partnered with New Balance to update the Made in USA 992 & Made in UK 991v2 to commemorate the grand opening in two exclusive hues.

Kith’s Osaka flagship is located at Umekita Green Place 1F 5-1 Ofukacho, Kita-Ku, Osaka.

Kith

FRAME Launches Spring 2025 Collection

FRAME has just launched its latest Spring 2025 campaign alongside the release of the collection, featuring models Abeny Nhial and Merlijne Schorren. The campaign showcases Frame’s redefined styles across five key categories: straight, flare, bootcut, wide, and boyfriend.

The straight style offers a nostalgic vibe with a vintage-inspired cut and wash. The flare, channeling a boho-chic aesthetic, creates a laid-back look with a touch of drama. Bootcut jeans are tailored to the knee and flare out dramatically towards the lower half. The wide style is relaxed and baggy, versatile enough to be dressed up or down. Lastly, the boyfriend fit is sleek and fitted, offering a chic, stylish silhouette.

FRAME’s new styles are available in-store or at frame-store.com, with prices starting at $248.

FRAME

Alexis Bittar Presents Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Alexis Bittar has transformed his self-taught craft into a global brand while growing his business from the heart of New York City. With his designs gracing the likes of Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Lady Gaga, Bittar is undoubtedly a talent to watch. In his latest collection, Portal, he draws inspiration from the intimate moment a woman spends at her vanity—not just as a mirror, but as a portal that allows her to reconnect with her younger self. In this quiet, reflective space, she finds contentment, meditating on beauty and aging, themes that are beautifully captured in this new collection.