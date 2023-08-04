Essence Fashion Digest: Lala Anthony X PrettyLittleThing, DJ Khaled X SNIPES, And More

Pretty Little Thing

This week in fashion has been incredibly eventful, with a ton of exciting updates. With the opening of new stores, the release of fresh collections, and the appointment of new talented individuals to various positions. We want to keep you fully informed about all the latest happenings in the fashion world this week.

Firstly, let’s talk about the multi-talented Lala Anthony, who has now added “designer” to her already impressive resume as a host and actress. Another intriguing development involves DJ Khaled, our favorite inspirational speakers and DJ, who is now venturing into a new territory: he’s becoming a store owner. In addition, a rising star in the fashion scene, Kenny Annan-Jonathan, is gaining attention. Though not deeply entrenched in the fashion industry, his appointment as a creative director for a soccer league will undoubtedly influence the design of their jerseys.

Go ahead and dive into what’s hot this week. There are some shopping opportunities you’ll want to explore once you finish reading this, and you might also feel inspired to embark on a journey to visit DJ Khaled’s new store. Keep scrolling to stay informed and up-to-date on all the exciting fashion news from this week.

DJ Khaled Launches We The Best X SNIPES Store

In Miami, a massive crowd eagerly gathered to witness the grand opening of DJ Khaled’s much anticipated store, in partnership with SNIPES. The producer himself resides in Miami, and the store is conveniently located near Miami Beach, as reported by People. DJ Khaled’s vision for the store goes beyond a typical retail establishment. He embarked on a journey to create a concept store that offers a unique shopping experience to Miami natives, transplants, and visitors alike, with a strong focus on fostering a sense of community. The store boasts an impressive array of brands, a DJ booth, and a noteworthy feature: a free recording studio, specifically designed to support and nurture local emerging artists. Additionally, the store has a dedicated office space where DJ Khaled will conduct business. The visionary store aims to bring people together, celebrating the spirit of Miami while providing an unmatched shopping and creative hub experience.

LaLa Anthony X PrettyLittleThing Collection

A-Cold-Wall Launches Converse Collab

British fashion designer Samual Ross’s brand, A-Cold-Wall, partners with Converse to reimagine the iconic Chuck 70 alongside a range of apparel. The shoe is set to undergo a refined and minimalistic transformation, elevating its quality and appeal. Meanwhile, the clothing pieces will stay true to the timeless classic aesthetic that defines A-Cold-Wall’s signature style. Known for his ability to create enduring and contemporary fashion, Samuel Ross showcases his exceptional talent in this collection. The lineup features comfortable crew t-shirts and shorts that perfectly complement the show release, scheduled for August 10th on converse.com.

Kenny Annan-Jonathan Named New Creative Director For Premier Football League

Crystal Palace, the British football club, has made an exciting move by appointing Kenny Annan-Jonathan as its new creative director. With this fresh addition, the sports team is poised to undergo a remarkable aesthetic transformation. Annan-Jonathan will be overseeing the design of jerseys, apparel collections, and fashion partnerships, breathing new life into the brand. The London-based creative director is no stranger to the sports world, as he also runs a successful sports marketing agency, established in 2019, with a track record of thriving partnerships with prominent brands and athletes. Among his first tasks, Annan-Jonathan will launch a new Fall/Winter 2023 collection for the club, setting the tone for his creative vision. Even if sports may not be your forte, there’s no denying the excitement surrounding the potential transformation of Crystal Palace’s fashion under the guidance of this young and talented creative director.