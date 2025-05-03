Essence Fashion Digest: Kerry Washington Wears Prada, Willy Chavarria X Adidas Originals SS25 Collection, And More

Getty Images

In our weekly fashion catch-up, we like to update the girls on what’s going on in all the corners of the fashion world. First up, Kerry Washington arrived for a premiere of her new project “Shadow Force” in a stellar ensemble by Prada, styled by Robert Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Next up, New Balance has launched its monthlong celebration entitled Grey Days. The distinct moments for the brand that have begun already include special-edition products, events, and stories. Additionally, Willy Chavarria and Adidas Originals have launched a collaborative Spring/Summer 2025 drop.

One news tidbit we’re enthused about? California-based label Almost Sunday has revealed its latest launch, an NBA collection featuring all teams within the league. The assorted pieces in the range include a pair of sporty embellished shorts in varying hues, succinct blankets, and tees.

Kerry Washington Wears Prada

To attend Liongate’s New York City premiere of “Shadow Force,” Kerry Washington and her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn opted for a vibrant ensemble by Prada. The top was embellished with an assortment of black gems throughout and was cropped. While the bottom, a skirt was exquisitely tailored to Washington’s figure. The bustier elements of the top were also notable.

Almost Sunday Reveals First-Ever NBA Collection

Lifestyle brand Almost Someday has announced its first-ever collection licensed with the NBA. Titled “Being A Fan, Almost Anywhere,” the collection pays homage to the layered identities of NBA fans. It also honors the culture history, and hometown pride of each team’s city and mascot.

The first drop includes heavyweight graphic tees featuring reverse stitching and deconstructed details, alongside jacquard knitted tapestry blankets, and a special embossed denim short featuring all 30 NBA teams.

The first installment of the Almost Someday X NBA collection will be available online at almostsomeday.com on Friday, May 9.

Adidas Originals And Willy Chavarria Reveal Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria unveil their collaborative Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The SS25 collection will include two product drops in May and July, featuring a full range of ready-to-wear apparel and footwear for men and women.

According to a press release, the pieces in both collections blend streetwear aesthetics with athletic wear. Jam-packed with signature clean lines, bold designs, and attention to detail which are the perfect fusion of style and performance.

Notably, footwear within the collection sees Chavarria’s take on the archival adidas Jabbar sneaker which was originally created for Kareem Abdul Jabbar, the beloved player set the standard for many players in the NBA currently. The relaunch of the original adidas franchise from 1978 is a surefire recognition of Kareem’s achievements which has inspired generations of players for decades.

“adidas’ place in Chicano culture is a bit of an untold story. I love sharing this iconic brand in a way that reflects how I wore it growing up and how we wear it now. Working with my close friends and extended family on this project in LA was a powerful and personal experience. It allowed me to capture the beauty of our Brown brothers and sisters against the backdrop that is home to so many of us,” shared Willy Chavarria.

Adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria SS25 will be available in select adidas stores, the adidas CONFIRMED app, on willychavarria.com, adidas.com/willy_chavarria and in select retailers starting on Friday, May 2. The first drop will release on May 8, the second drop will follow on July 10.

New Balance Announces Monthlong Celebration: Grey Days

New Balance has officially announced its month-long event that will celebrate the brand’s family of ambassadors and athletes. A sleek lineup of special-edition products, events, and stories that also highlight the unique and timeless qualities of the color grey will also take center stage.

Initially introduced in the 1980s in service of building a superior urban running shoe, the color continues to embody New Balance’s staunch dedication to craft, quality, and fearless independence, in every field.

The brand is set to launch the classic shade across 21 footwear and 11 apparel styles in May, not limited to classic and modern favorites, according to a press statement.

On May 1, The Grey Shop launched in New Balance stores and on NewBalance.com. New and existing Grey styles from the brand’s lifestyle, performance, Numeric, and kids ranges, including the 740, 9060, 1000, T500, Fresh Foam X 1080v14, and more, in addition to a selection of timeless Grey apparel.

Beginning on May 14, the 1906 Loafer launches. The reimagined classic penny loafer is a fusion of sneaker and formal wear. This shoe is priced at $160. Next up, on May 22 are the launches of the ABZORB 2010, coined as a “progressive take on 2000s-era running” and the 471, which is reimagined from 1970s running silhouettes (priced at $160 and $100 respectively.)

The Numeric 933 is set to launch on May 26, while the 1300JP will launch on May 29. Pricing sits at $130 for the former, while the latter is priced at $330.