Essence Fashion Digest: Jordan Brand And Téla D’Amore Host PFW Dinner, Kiki Layne Stuns At “The Old Guard 2” Premiere

BFA

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Jordan Brand and Téla D’Amore hosted an intimate dinner in Paris to celebrate a forthcoming footwear drop. Next, emerging Nigerian brand Magnum Man has launched its latest collection.

In exciting news, On and FKA Twigs have launched a collaborative collection. Next up, Kiki Layne stunned in a custom Elisabetta Franchi gown at a premiere for “The Old Guard 2” in Los Angeles.

Keep scrolling for more details on the fashion news of the week.

Jordan Brand And Téla D’Amore Host A Private Dinner

Jordan Brand and Téla D’Amore hosted an intimate dinner earlier this week, celebrating the upcoming second collaboration drop. “Drawing from Jordan heritage, the Flight Court gives a nod to hoops, skateboarding and sneaker culture, along with Téla’s message of empowerment and self-expression,” a press release stated.

Hosted at César Paris, the night consisted of a curated experience reflecting the sneaker’s new colorway. Guests, which included ESSENCE Ventures & Senior Content Director Nandi Howard, Katherine Mateo, Aria Hughes, Alycia Bella, and more, enjoyed a bespoke menu created by Chef P of Ghetto Gastro, paired with champagne and craft cocktails.

Kat Mateo, Alycia Bella

Magnum Man Debuts Summer ’25 Capsule Collection

Lagos-based luxury menswear brand Magnum Man has launched its Summer ’25 capsule collection “Project Ilashe,” which debuted at Paris Fashion Week. Rooted in the rhythm of Lagos’ coastline, the collection is inspired by Ilashe, a beach town known for its stillness and soul. Thematically, the capsule centers around themes including African rest and quiet luxury. Pieces in the collection include signature polos, above-the-knee shorts intentionally designed for ease and wearability, in addition to the Egun Pant, which features a wide-leg silhouette crafted from patchwork Aso-Oke.

Head to magnumman.com to shop Magnum Man’s latest collection.

Victor Edeh & Anike Flexx











On And FKA Twigs Launch Summer Collection

Singer, dancer, and multi-hyphenate FKA Twigs and Swiss sportswear brand On debut their first ever capsule for Spring/Summer 2025. This collaboration marks a milestone in the evolving creative partnership between the two. The capsule is inspired by the artist’s dynamic lifestyle and passion for training across countless disciplines. The pieces blend performance and style in a manner that mirrors how FKA Twigs moves through the world.

“I live a busy and varied life, often moving between training, meetings, and studio sessions in a single day. I wanted to create pieces that could move with me through those shifts – pieces that feel sensual and strong, and reflect all the different sides of who I am,” FKA Twigs shared. “This capsule collection is about feeling confident in your body and free to express yourself – whether you’re dancing, creating, or just moving through your day.”

Head to on.com to shop the On X FKA Twigs capsule.



Jordan Hemingway

Kiki Layne Wears Elisabetta Franchi

To the premiere of “The Old Guard 2,” titular actress Kiki Layne arrived in a custom gown by Elisabetta Franchi styled by Oretta Corbelli. The dress featured an assortment of gemstones throughout in silver. The striking feathered train was quite a pairing with the upper bustier design. An eloquent necklace and matching earrings alongside delicate rings were styled as a part of her red carpet look.