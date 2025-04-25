Essence Fashion Digest: Lori Harvey Wears Jacquemus At LA Boutique Opening, Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2025, And More

Getty Images

The week was filled with moments that we wanted to highlight. To begin, Ayesha Curry rocked a custom GapStudio look at the SFMOMA Art Bash. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton introduced their Mon Monogram personalization service. The house has also launched its Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection in-store and online.

In celebrity news, Serena Williams attended the Time100 Gala in Stella McCartney, while Simone Biles chose Oscar de la Renta for the event. Across the pond, Jodie Turner-Smith stunned at the Thunderbolt premiere in Burberry. Next up, Jordyn Woods showed support for her boyfriend at his playoff game, donning CSV New York.

Finally, Jacquemus opened its first boutique in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Celebrity attendees included Lori Harvey, Laura Harrier, and more.

Ayesha Curry Wears Custom GapStudio

Ayesha Curry attended the San Francisco Modern Museum of Art (SFMOMA) Bash this week wearing a gold knit off-the-shoulder dress and gold corset designed by Gap Inc.’s EVP and Creative Director, Zac Posen, styled by Jason Bolden. SFMOMA’s Art Bash supports the museum’s education initiatives, family programs, and community engagement events, benefiting over 150,000 people annually and helping make art more accessible. Reflecting his deep commitment to the arts and education, Posen was appointed to SFMOMA’s Board of Trustees earlier this year.

“Ayesha is such an important part of the Bay Area—strong, grounded, and deeply connected to the community,” Zac Posen shared in a statement. “For a night like SFMOMA’s Art Bash, we wanted something sculptural and modern that captured that spirit, with glistening Golden State energy. In my new role on the SFMOMA Board of Trustees, this moment is a meaningful way for us to celebrate the creative culture that defines San Francisco.”

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Gap Inc.

Louis Vuitton Releases Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection

Created by Pharrell Williams, the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection has arrived online and in-store. Coming in strong, the latest from Louis Vuitton Men’s was created to evoke the glory days of Miami Beach. “The wardrobe traces the recreational roots of the dandy dressing core to the House Men’s proposal. Re-energised through a contemporary lens, it portrays the creative evolution that takes place when dress codes travel from one domain to another,” according to a press statement by the house. Trunks, jewelry, shoes, and sunglasses take center stage in this collection.

Head to louisvuitton.com and select stores to shop Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Unveils Mon Monogram, Its Newly Enhanced Personalisation Service

Rooted in the art of travel, personalization on canvas has been offered throughout the history of Louis Vuitton. Personalization has been a cornerstone of Louis Vuitton’s history since its inception, starting with the customization of trunks.

Louis Vuitton has been in the personalization game since the early 1900s. From custom trunks with bold graphics to monograms that made luggage stand out on any train platform, the House turned practicality into personal style.

What started as a way to spot your suitcase became a canvas for self-expression. Fast forward to today, and Mon Monogram takes it to the next level—letting you customize everything from travel bags to small leather goods, all handmade in France. Personalization isn’t just tradition at Louis Vuitton, it’s part of the brand’s DNA.

Louis Vuitton

Serena Williams Wears Stella McCartney

Tennis legend and beauty entrepreneur Serena Williams attended the Time100 Gala event in a Stella McCartney gown featuring daring slits and effortless elegance. The look was paired with sheer black gloves, pointed heels, and a chunky diamond-shaped necklace that brought the drama because when Serena shows up, it’s always a grand slam.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Simone Biles Wears Oscar de la Renta

Simone Biles, the award-winning gymnast and global icon, stunned at the Time100 Gala in an elegant off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with delicate embellishments. She completed the look with strappy sandals, a sleek clutch, and sparkling drop earrings: graceful, powerful, and every bit the star she is.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Burberry

Jodie Turner-Smith brought her signature elegance to the Thunderbolts premiere in London, turning heads in a striking Burberry ensemble. She wore a long, pleated black skirt paired with a sharp black jacket, cinched at the waist with a statement gold-adorned belt that added a touch of glamour. A sleek black leather bag completed the look, blending classic sophistication with modern edge, to us this was a look that epitomizes Jodie through and through.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jordyn Woods Wears Custom CSV New York

Days ago, Jordyn Woods was spotted in a custom jacket and skirt by CSV New York, inspired by their New York Embroidered set, but reimagined with the iconic New York Knicks colors, the team her boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns plays for. Woods wore the outfit to support the Knicks during a playoff game, choosing a custom top and a voluminous blue skirt instead of the full set.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jacquemus Opens Los Angeles Boutique—Attendees For Opening Include Lori Harvey And Laura Harrier

Nestled in the heart of West Hollywood, French fashion house Jacquemus has unveiled its new boutique within a charming rustic home. Upon arrival, guests were welcomed by olive trees and fragrant lavender, capturing the essence of the brand’s signature rustic charm. Inside, terracotta floors and limestone clay walls set the tone, while bold 10-meter yellow linen sofas steal the spotlight. Antique vases, Jean Royére Chaise Croisillons, mid-century candelabras, custom ceramics, Brutalist stools from Spain, and a Frank Lloyd Wright lamp create an eclectic, one-of-a-kind space — all reflecting Simon’s obsessions.

Stars who attended the opening included Lori Harvey, Laura Harrier, Amine, Giveon, Shanina Shaik, Cole Sprouse, Anwar Hadid, and countless others. Brand founder Simon Porte Jacquemus was also in attendance. Harvey arrived wearing multiple items by the house, including the Bambino sunglasses and the La Veste Norma blazer.

To mark the store’s opening, Jacquemus is offering “Yellow Flower Bouquet” and “Fresh Banana Ice Cream” tickets for a pop-up market, running from April 24 to 27.