Essence Fashion Digest: Issa Rae Stars In Stuart Weitzman Campaign, Wales Bonner And Howard University Launch Publication, And More 

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Issa Rae stars in Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign. Next, Grace Wales Bonner and Howard University team up to launch a publication titled Howard Universal. In celebration of Black History Month, Fortune and Forks X Moët Hennessy hosts an intimate dinner at Kokomo in Brooklyn.

Additionally, the Menswear brand, Le PÈRE, and the Italian football club, Juventus collaborated on a capsule collection. Next up, Oakley announces the signing of NBA star Jaylen Brown, partnering with the athlete to innovate performance eyewear and sportswear. Following Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl halftime performance, the Nike DT Air Maxes saw a 413% surge in popularity on StockX.

Last but certainly not least, Guzema announced a limited edition jewelry collaboration with 3.1 Phillip Lim. Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Issa Rae Stars In Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2025 Campaign

Stuart Weitzman announces Issa Rae as its global ambassador, and the actress and entrepreneur also stars in the brand’s Spring 2025 campaign. Inspired by Rae’s creative processes the campaign builds off her Modern Mogul persona in its debut of the brand’s first-ever sunglasses collection. Through this expansion, the brand strengthens its dedication to empowering multifaceted, multi-hyphenate women, equipping them with accessories that inspire confidence in every moment of their daily lives.

“I love this brand and it’s a privilege to continue our partnership for Spring 2025 to celebrate women everywhere who juggle a million things at a time, while still raising the bar — all while looking stylish in their Stuart Weitzman shoes and shades!” said Issa Rae in a press release.

Grace Wales Bonner Launches Howard Universal, A Limited Edition Publication In Partnership With Howard University

Grace Wales Bonner and Howard University join forces to celebrate the history the institution with a limited edition publication, Howard Universal. Through Bonner’s research project Between Critique and Hope, this publication commemorates the legacy of the University and connects the past and present through alumni reflections, photographs, and student submissions.

Howard Universal collects the diverse visions and voices of ‘The Mecca’ across generations, showcasing reprints from the university’s yearbooks spanning 1947 to 2011, alongside new images captured on campus by photographer D’Andre Williams. The collection features contributions from alumni, including a personal testimony from renowned artist Laraaji, image submissions by cinematographer Bradford Young and stylist Marcus Paul, and selected reprints from the late Toni Morrison, a pivotal figure in Howard University’s history.

The publication is available at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the Schomburg Center for Research and Culture in New York City, For Keeps Books in Atlanta, Reference Point Library in London, and Stuart Hall Library in London.

Howard University, Wales Bonner

Fortune And Forks Hosts A Dinner Celebrating Black History Month With Moët Hennesy

Fortune and Forks, a social club for women of color founded by Krystal Vega and Naomi Wright has been aiming to support and empower women in their careers since its inception. The intentional club fosters meaningful moments centered around fellowship, celebrating one another, and exchanging resources amongst each other in the pursuit of success. While it started as a dinner series for women who were lonely in the workplace. It has since expanded to over 400 members across cities like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.

Fortune and Forks X Moët Hennessy teamed up to host a special dinner at Kokomo in Williamsburg, bringing together an intimate group of Black women to reflect on their journeys, celebrate their greatest accomplishments, and discuss their current career paths. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and encouragement, creating a space where everyone felt truly seen and supported.

Le Père and Juventus Join Forces To Release A Capsule Collection

Menswear brand, Le PÈRE and Italian football club, Juventus have collaborated on a collection that reinterprets the contemporary style of le PÈRE by merging the heritage of football within their designs. This collection brings together two distinct worlds: Juventus’ iconic black-and-white football legacy and the limitless creativity of New York design. At the pulse, the collection is a unique reimagining of the Adidas Juventus 24/25 home jersey, featuring the classic black-and-white stripes and the club’s logo, all elevated with exclusive new details. The collection also features a scarf, a cap, and other jersey designs.

“Our love of football and Italy made Juventus our number one choice for a collab,” said Abhi Janamanchi, le PÈRE Brand Director in a press release. “Not only are they one of the most iconic teams on the planet, they are steeped in style—it’s part of their DNA. And stylistically, their signature black and white stripes are the perfect partner for le PÈRE’s colorful and playful personality.”

Jaylen Brown Joins Oakley As Their Newest Athlete

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is partnering with Oakley to innovate performance eyewear and sportswear. Brown will work with Oakley’s teams in research, design, and production on new collaborations, including special edition products with his performance brand, 741, and Oakley will become his exclusive eyewear sponsor. This partnership will also support Brown’s efforts to empower youth by supporting his organizations The XChange and 7uice Foundation and he will support their EssilorLuxottica OneSight Foundation.

“This is my first ever brand partnership in my career, and that’s because I had a mission to only align with brands that mirrored my vision and values in every aspect—self-expression, style, and unity,” Jaylen Brown shared in a statement.

Oakley

Kendrick Lamar’s Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Increases 413% On StockX Post Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar, PG Lang, and stylist Taylor Mcneill teamed up to design his Super Bowl outfit, which featured a custom Martine Rose jacket, Celine jeans, and Nike DT Air Max 96 sneakers. Following Lamar’s halftime performance, the sneakers saw a 413% surge in popularity, with StockX reporting the second-highest trade day on the platform, recording 41 trades on Super Bowl night.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Guzema Announces Limited Edition Collaboration With 3.1 Phillip Lim

Guzema announced a limited edition jewelry collaboration with New York fashion brand 3.1 Phillip Lim, marking its first U.S. partnership. Debuting with 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection during New York Fashion Week, the collaboration is featured in the lookbook styled by fashion director Rasaan Wyzard. The collection includes a snake choker and matching bracelet, crafted from sustainably sourced sterling silver and 14k gold, each with the 3.1 Phillip Lim logo engraved on the clasp.

The collection will be sold exclusively on guzema.com and in 3.1 Phillip Lim stores worldwide from March 2025. The sterling silver necklace is priced at $650 while the sterling silver bracelet is priced at $400. 18k gold is available by special order.