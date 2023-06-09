Essence Fashion Digest: Grace Wales Bonner Wins BFC/GQ Fund, Black Fashion Fair X FUBU Pop Up, And More

Daily Paper

This week in fashion is filled with good news, new releases, and exciting collaborations. Beloved designers are receiving their flowers, Black brands of today are spotlighting iconic Black brands of yesterday, and more. It’s important to know that the journey may seem long and tedious but know that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Hard work and talent truly do pay off no matter the timeline.

Collaborations don’t seem to be dying down any time soon this year and we’re never mad about that. Combining our favorite brands no matter how left-field is always a fun thing to witness.

Take a look below at a few fashion happenings this week.

Grace Wales Bonner Announced As Winner Of The British Fashion Council/GQ Fund

Beloved fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner has deservingly won the British Fashion Council/GQ Fund. The prestigious honor comes with 100 thousand pounds (roughly around $124,000 USD) and industry mentorship for 12 months. Bonner’s brand has been quite the cult favorite as she’s made a name for herself, catching the attention of celebrities (Kendrick shouted her out in a recent song) and megabrands like adidas. Bonner’s Samba’s have become quite the must have item. Congratulations Grace!

Black Fashion Fair X FUBU Pop Up

“For Us, By Us” the iconic acronym for FUBU, is a sentiment that Black Fashion Fair seems to live by so it’s only fitting that the two entities are once again linking up. This time for a pop-up in New York. The FUBU archive collection with Black Fashion Fair will be available to shop at the pop-up at T.A. New York on June 10th from 2pm-5pm.

Fe Noel’s Standalone Experiential Boutique Opening

From her iconic Spring/summer 23′ runway show to the recent Target designer collaboration, beloved Grenadian designer Fe Noel just continues to scale and grow. And now, she sets her sites on offering a unique brick-and-mortar shopping experience. Kicking off Caribbean Heritage Month, the brand presents “Fe Noel Little Caribbean,” a one-of-a-kind boutique that utilizes deadstock from its mainline Fe Noel business while offering a safe haven for collaboration.

Located in the heart of Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean neighborhood, the boutique opens this Saturday, June 10th.

Fe Noel

Daily Paper Releases The Cimbia Shield Bag

Daily Paper’s first statement bag is here. The Cimbia Shield bag embodies the brand’s emblem, a modern interpretation of the Maasai shield. Daily Paper’s nomadic spirit is felt in this bag’s message. Made from black leather, the embossed emblem bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap and silver zip detailing and features cotton lining on the inside with an extra card holder. This summer accessory will have you turning heads.

The bag (retailing for $245) will be available June 9 at 3 PM ET.

Daily Paper

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Presents The Black Collection

Jerry Lorenzo owns a corner of the athlesuire market with his Essentials fusion line. For this release, the highly coveted line of essentials is a refreshed offering of some of the brand’s most coveted pieces (hoodies, crewnecks, tanks and accessories) in new shapes and proportions in an “essential Black colorway.”

Available today, June 9th globally and on Fearofgod.com

FEAR OF GOD

Billionaire Boys Club X G-SHOCK

A collaboration that makes perfect sense has just arrived. BBC and G-SHOCK combine forces to give us the coolest and most nostalgia-filled watch capsule collection in continuing celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary and G-SHOCK’s 40th anniversary. The collection features the BBC x G-SHOCK DW-6900, which features the BBC Starfield artwork on the band, with a BBC Helmet logo etched on the watch’s case back, and the ICECREAM x G-SHOCK DW-5600 features ICECREAM Waffle and Drip artwork on the band, with the classic ICECREAM Soft Serve logo etched on the watch’s case back.

This collection will be available to shop on bbcicecream.com starting June 16.