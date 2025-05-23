Essence Fashion Digest: Elisa Johnson Expands To Jewelry, Sebastien Ami Reveals New Line, And More

This week was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Kicking us off, eyewear brand Elisa Johson has expanded to jewelry, beginning with an 8-piece earring collection. Next up, Sebastien Ami is launching a new label, Sebastien Ami Workwear, today. In exciting news, New York’s Fifth Avenue has reportedly received $400 million in funding to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

Additionally, the High School of Fashion Industries honored Jeffrey LeFrancious at its 37th Annual Fashion Show, sponsored by Nike. Next, Freja and Heaven Mayhem teamed up to release bag charms and exclusive bag offerings. Lastly, Adanola expanded into sleepwear with the launch of its Pointelle collection.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Sebastien Ami Launches Sebastien Ami Workwear

Sebastien Ami has officially launched his new label, Sebastien Ami Workwear (S.A.W.W), a line of utilitarian garments designed to celebrate “immigrant grit, Haitian craftsmanship, and the timeless dignity of work,” according to Ami. The collection features classic workwear silhouettes, durable fabrics, rich textures, and a grounded earth-tone palette.

S.A.W.W debuts today, May 23, with pieces priced between $80 and $800, available now at sebastienami.com.

New York’s Fifth Avenue Transformation Gets Fully Funded With $400 Million

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced an additional $250 million in his fiscal year 2026 budget for the renovation of the iconic Fifth Avenue, supplementing a previously allocated $153 million, according to WWD. This brings the total investment to just over $400 million. The project marks the first major redesign in the avenue’s 200-year history. Adams shared that the project is expected to pay for itself within five years of completion through increased revenue from property and sales taxes.

The transformation plan reportedly calls for widening the sidewalks, reducing traffic lanes to three from the current five, adding trees, planters, benches, improved lighting and apt infrastructure to reduce the impact of storms. The addition of vehicle-free weekends is also a possibility.

“This is a huge, huge economic stimulus for this entire city,” Adams shared during a press conference. Per WWD, construction is slated to begin in early 2028.



Elisa Johnson Expands From Eyewear To Fine Accessories

Elisa Johnson, long celebrated as a go-to brand for eyewear enthusiasts, is expanding her creative vision. After marking four successful years in the industry, she launched her new jewelry line on May 19, adding a fresh dimension to the brand’s evolving legacy. The collection is consistent with an eight-piece collection where simplicity meets statement. Clean lines and sculptural shapes join together to make boldness, balancing softness with structure. It is inspired by the symbols and rhythms of astrology and grounded in modern minimalism.

The first jewelry collection by Elisa Johnson is now available on elisajohnson.com ranging from $95 to $160.

The High School Of Fashion Industries Honored Jeffrey LeFrancois At HSFI Fashion Show

The High School of Fashion Industries (HSFI) held its 37th Annual Student Fashion Show and Benefit last night at Gansevoort Plaza in NYC’s Meatpacking District. Sponsored by Nike, the event honored Jeffrey LeFrancois, Executive Director of the Meatpacking BID, for his support of HSFI. The Class of 2025 presented over 100 original designs in a rainforest-themed show, all created, styled, and modeled by students.

Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez walked the runway in a student-designed dress, adding star power to the night. Principal Daryl Blanks praised both LeFrancois and Nike for their support. LeFrancois called the students’ work smart, edgy, and inclusive. Previous honorees include fashion leaders like Tracey Reese and Angelo Baque.

Freja And Heaven Mayhem Team Up On Exclusive Collaboration

Freja, renowned for its handmade vegan bags that fuse luxury with functionality, is celebrated for meticulous design and a steadfast commitment to cruelty-free practices. Now, it’s partnered with popular accessories brand Heaven Mayhem to create a collection of unique bags and bag charms inspired by Freja’s signature designs. Although the two brands are rooted on opposite coasts, their collaboration showcases a seamless fusion of distinct lifestyles and aesthetics.

The full collection is now available at heavenmayhem.com ranging from $52 to $318.

Adanola Launches Pointelle Collection

Designed for long, cozy summer nights, Adanola’s new Pointelle Collection brings a fresh take on sleepwear with breathable, stylish pieces that effortlessly blend comfort and cuteness. Known primarily for activewear, the brand’s expansion into sleep and loungewear feels like a natural next step.

The collection is available now at adanola.com, with prices ranging from $50 to $75.