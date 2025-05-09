Essence Fashion Digest: Edward Enninful’s EE72 Launches Magazine, Tyla Wears Tolu Coker, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments we want to highlight. Kicking things off, Edward Enninful’s EE72 announced the upcoming launch of 72 Magazine and its digital platform, set to debut in September 2025. Meanwhile, Loewe teamed up with On for their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, unveiling new sneaker colorways alongside an expanded ready-to-wear lineup.

Fashion’s biggest night—the Met Gala—delivered plenty of buzz. Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie stunned in a bold red Prabal Gurung ball gown, while Rihanna revealed her baby bump just hours before the event in a chic Miu Miu ensemble. On the eve of the gala, Tyla set the tone in a full Tolu Coker look, perfectly channeling the dandy spirit of the night.

Last but certainly not least, Tiffany Hayes of the Golden State Valkyries arrived for a pre-season game in an outfit featuring Levi’s and London Fog.

Edward Enninful’s EE72 Unveils the Launch of 72 Magazine and Digital Platform

Edward Enninfull’s EE72 has announced the upcoming launch of 72 Magazine, a bold new entrant in fashion, beauty, luxury, and culture sectors, set to debut in September 2025. With a commitment to dynamic visuals and compelling storytelling, 72 Magazine is poised to become a global voice across the Atlantic, with editorial teams based in both London and New York.

According to a press release, Sarah Harris will helm the magazine as Editorial Director. Formerly Deputy Editor and Fashion Features Director at British Vogue, Harris brings a wealth of experience and vision to the brand. Joining her are Simone Oliver as Head of Content, and the acclaimed creative duo Lee Swillingham and Stuart Spalding, who will lead the magazine’s creative direction.

“When we founded our media and entertainment company, we knew we wanted EE72 to be built as a platform first, with 72 Magazine as its cornerstone—bringing together best-in-class teams to define and deliver boundary-breaking storytelling and content.” said Edward and Akua Enninful, Co-Founders of EE72. “This launch with a dedicated publication are shining examples of our vision to champion creative integrity and collaboration. We are excited to share an editorial world that reflects the cultural shifts shaping today’s landscape.”

Loewe X On Announce Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Originally built for outdoor exploration, the Cloudventure Loewe 2 also transitions seamlessly into urban environments. Fusing On’s signature CloudTec® technology with Helion™ superfoam, it delivers high-performance comfort that lasts for hours. The updated design features a layered mesh over the Loewe anagram logo, creating a mix of texture and depth. New colorways include Eclectic Blue, Pale Pink, and returning favorites like All Black, All White, and Dark Sand.

The collaboration also introduces a capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories to broaden its appeal, featuring technical apparel and distinctive outerwear designed for active lifestyles. The collection combines breathable, comfortable fabrics with a bold, energetic color palette—perfect for those constantly on the go.

The latest Loewe x On collaboration launches online on May 14, and in-store at Casa Loewe Madrid and On locations on May 15.

Chimamanda Adichie Wears Prabal Gurung

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie stunned at the 2025 Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” in a custom Prabal Gurung creation. Her vibrant red gown featured a skirt adorned with miniature bows and ties—a nod to Black dandyism—while soft feathers gathered at the top of the skirt added texture and flair. A minimalist bodice balanced the look, accented by feathered shoulders for added drama. The ensemble was completed with a bold red lip and light beat by Ernest Robinson, diamond drop earrings, and a matching necklace. Adichie commanded the carpet with elegance and purpose. Her elegant hair was executed by Kay Cantrell.

Rihanna Wears Miu Miu

Hours before celebrities, industry insiders, and philanthropists debuted their Met Gala red carpet looks, Rihanna turned the streets of New York City into her own runway. Dressed in a full grey Miu Miu set, she revealed the most talked-about accessory of the night—her third baby bump. The look featured a knee-length skirt, a peekaboo long-sleeve top, knee-high socks, and a dandy-inspired hat, all topped off with sparkling jewels adorning her neck and ears. Rihanna once again proved she sets the tone long before the carpet rolls out.

Tyla Wears Tolu Coker

On the eve of the Met Gala, Tyla donned a striking ensemble featuring a voluminous skirt adorned with bold prints in orange, purple, brown, and more styled by Law Roach. She paired it with a coordinating tie, a dandy-inspired hat, and white platform Mary Jane-style stilettos. The look was designed by Tolu Coker, a British-Nigerian designer celebrated for masterful tailoring that fuses masculine aesthetics with feminine silhouettes, brought to life through loud, vivid patterns. The outfit added a groovy twist to the classic dandy vibe—an ideal match for music sensation Tyla’s bold and expressive style.

Tiffany Hayes Wears Levi’s And London Fog

Golden State Valkyries player Tiffany Hayes made a stylish entrance for her first tunnel fit of the season, curated by her longstanding stylist Kristine Anigwe. She embraced the skirt-over-pants trend, sporting both pieces from Levi’s in contrasting washes. The look was grounded with a crisp white shirt from Gap and layered with a vintage leather bomber jacket by London Fog. Finishing touches included Burberry shoes and sleek Prada sunglasses, blending edge with classic staples.