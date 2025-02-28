Essence Fashion Digest: Doechii Stuns At Dsquared2, Louis Vuitton Launches Speedy P9 Bag, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up at Milan Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell graced the runway at Dsquared2. Next, at the same show Doechii had her own fashion moments during the show, and at her closing set.

In other news, we’re spotlighting Louis Vuitton’s newly released Speedy P9 bag. Accessories lovers rejoice! Brandon Blackwood has re-released its Bamboo collection.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the fashion happenings of the week.



Naomi Campbell Graces The Dsquared2 Runway

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was picturesque as she went down the runway at Dsquared2’s recent show. For the show Campbell wore a form-fitting leather jacket with a matching bodysuit. Sky-high boots were also a part of the head-turning look.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/WireImage)

Doechii Stuns At Dsquared2 Show

Swamp princess and Tampa native Doechii walked at DSquared2’s runway show at Milan Fashion Week. Before she was joined by JT, the rapper donned a belted corset, and a bomber featuring decadent fur detailing. The event was the 30th anniversary celebration for the house by Dan and Dean Caten, the twin designer duo. For a closing set she wore a black bustier.

Estrop/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 Is A Must-Have

Spotted on the runway at the Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton Men’s show helmed by Pharrell Williams is none other than the Speedy P9 silhouette. The piece is now available at select boutiques in assorted hues including pastel pink, lime green, a fiery orange, and more. Crafted from calfskin with a monogram print, the Speedy P9 Bandoulière 30 bag is ideal for life’s happenings. Detailing includes a heritage side lock, top handles, a detachable strap, and a premium lambskin lining.

Head to Louis Vuitton’s website for more details about the Speedy P9. Pricing starts at $9,300.

Louis Vuitton

Ahluwalia Launches Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection

In its latest collection, entitled Sanctuary, Ahluwalia digs into the concept of conservation. Rather than strictly in an ecological sense, Priya Ahluwalia the designer of the namesake label utilizes conservation as a profound reflection safeguarding of history, culture, and memory, according to a press release. The lookbook for the collection was shot on film by Tara L. C. Sood and was styled by Nell Kalonji/

“This season, Creative Director Priya Ahluwalia examines how stories and artefacts are protected across generations, drawing inspiration from archives, family heirlooms, and ancient craftsmanship,” the brand shares. “At the heart of the collection lies an appreciation for curation and care—the way objects are wrapped, framed, and stored to maintain their legacy. Ahluwalia contemplates these rituals through the lens of textiles and silhouettes, incorporating tactile details that evoke the sentiment and significance of historical custodianship.”

Head to Ahluwalia’s website for more details on the brand’s AW25 collection.



Ahluwalia

Brandon Blackwood Restocks Bamboo Collection

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Brandon Blackwood has relaunched its Bamboo collection. The collection is a tribute to the signature bamboo earrings. They are reimagined via stunning styles. “Each piece is meticulously crafted, featuring sleek black leather and our signature brass bamboo accents,” the brand shares in a statement.

Head to Brandon Blackwood’s website to shop the Bamboo Collection.