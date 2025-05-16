Essence Fashion Digest: Coach Debuts New Campaign Featuring 2025 WNBA Draftees, Anok Yai Stars In Alaïa's Latest Campaign, And More 

The week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Coach has just launched its latest campaign spotlighting the 2025 WNBA draftees, including standout players Aneeshah Morrow, Kiki Iriafen, and others.Next, 14 American designers join forces to host a pop-up in NYC’s Upper East Side including Christopher John Rogers, AnOnlyChild, Ronny Kobo, and more. Next, Jordan Brand and Swarovski collaborate on a limited-edition Women’s Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG.



Next, Alaïa debuts its Summer Fall 2025 campaign, featuring Anok Yai and Binx Walton, photographed by Tyrone Lebon in the South of France.

Converse is celebrating two major moments this week. First, the brand debuts its Proud To Be pride campaign, continuing its legacy of championing self-expression and LGBTQIA+ communities. Second, Converse reunites with designer Feng Chen Wang to launch an exclusive sneaker drop, now available in two striking new colorways.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.



Coach Debuts Series Of Stories With The 2025 WNBA Draftees

Following the announcement of Coach’s multi-year partnership with the WNBA, the brand is unveiling the next chapter—one that highlights the future of the league by celebrating star players Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Aneesah Morrow, and Hailey Van Lith.

Directed by Vivian Kim and photographed by Heather Hazzan, the campaign captures each athlete in striking, movement-driven imagery. Through their own words, the players reflect on how self-expression and personal style empower their confidence beyond the court—echoing Coach’s brand purpose, The Courage to Be Real.

14 American Designers Join Forces For A NYC Pop-Up Titled “The Collective”

In a celebration of community and creativity, 14 American fashion brands are coming together this spring to launch The Collective—a designer-led pop-up hosted by Hindman Gallery on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Running for three days, the event will showcase a curated selection of brands including Alejandra Alonso Rojas, AnOnlyChild, Batsheva, Christopher John Rogers, Gigi Burris, Hunting Season, Jonathan Cohen, Larroudé, Presley Oldham, Ronny Kobo, Rosie Assoulin, Selima Optique, Studio 189, and Theophilio.

More than just a retail initiative, The Collective highlights the power of collaboration within the fashion industry.

The Collective will be open from May 18 to May 20 at 32 East 67th Street to shop the collections and experience this unique gathering of talent.

Jordan Brand And Swarovski Collaborate On A Limited-Edition Sneaker

Jordan Brand and Swarovski have teamed up to unveil a bold new take on a classic silhouette: the Women’s Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG, now reimagined with over 115,000 Swarovski crystals. Featuring black crystals on the black panels and silver crystals on the grey, this striking design embodies elegance, strength, and intention—crafted for those who move with purpose and poise.

This iconic sneaker receives a distinctly feminine twist through its intricate embellishments, symbolizing Jordan Brand’s 40-year journey—from its foundation in sport to its elevated place in culture.

The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG with Swarovski crystals will launch globally at select retailers, with online presale beginning May 17, 2025.

Anok Yai And Binx Walton Star In Alaïa’s Summer Fall 2025 Campaign

Alaïa’s “Archetypes” campaign draws inspiration from the yearning for a boundless summer, a season defined by endless holidays and languid days spent poolside. It’s driven by the freedom of bodies in motion, a signature theme of the French fashion house.

Photographed in the South of France, Anok Yai and Binx Walton embody raw beauty and authenticity, captured in their purest forms. They personify the essence of the Alaïa woman: sculptural, magnetic, powerful, and undeniably desirable.

The Summer Fall 2025 “Archetypes” campaign evokes the feeling of an eternal summer, celebrating the purity of form and the beauty of liberated bodies in perpetual motion.

Converse Launches 11th Annual “Proud to Be” 2025 Pride Campaign

Converse has made a commitment for 11 years to meaningfully celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community by featuring creators who are authentically themselves. Since, the Chuck Taylor has always been a symbol of self-expression, this year’s pride collection includes a new iteration of the shoe featuring unique designs including animal prints, flames all in rainbow colors. Converse taps into its iconic logo to bring the 2025 “Proud To Be” campaign to life emphasizing the importance of love, identity, and individuality.

The full collection and customization options are now available at Converse.com.

Converse And Feng Chen Wang Return With Chuck 2-in-1

Converse and Feng Chen Wang are excited to showcase their latest collaboration which is a ceramics-inspired take on the Chuck 70 2-in-1 Ox. They showcased the coveted collaboration on runways spanning from New York City to Shanghai reimagining the key silhouette through the eyes of Feng. The style is returning but in two new colorways: brown and blue.

The shoe features a layered canvas upper and double-layered foxing tape, and a spliced four quadrant outsole making the shoe seem like two sneakers fused into one. The textural finishes used in this rendition resemble a glazed ceramic.

The Converse x Feng Chen Wang Chuck 2-in-1 will be available globally on May 20 on Converse.com and select global retailers.

