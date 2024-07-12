Essence Fashion Digest: Brandy Wears Attic Koncept, Meagan Good Wears LaQuan Smith, And More 

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, singer Brandy Norwood wore a satin lime green gown in a regal shape. Separately, Gabrielle Union wore a black checkered Shushu Tong mini dress at the red carpet premiere for Disney’s Descendents starring Brandy.

Next, Fe Noel and RAISEfashion held a panel in New Orleans this past weekend speaking on themes of creativity and mental health. Additionally, luxury French brand Jacquemus and Nike have collaborated once again on a new covetable collection featuring the iconic Olympian Serena Williams in their campaign.

Additionally, Meagan Good donned a head-turning number by LaQuan Smith earlier in the week. For a red carpet appearance actress Moses Ingram wore a substantial gown by designer Charles Harbison. Singer and songwriter Tanner Adell had a fashion moment this week too, the singer arrived for a film premiere in a substantial gown by Chrisitan Siriano.

Lastly, The CFDA Vogue Fund is joining the gaming world with a new exciting venture with their finalists this year. Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Brandy Wears Attic Koncept

Actress and iconic singer Brandy posed on the red carpet in an elegant lime green gown that featured a cape-like detail that cascaded into a small train. The dress was designed by Attic Koncept and channeled royal energy. Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, the look was accentuated with a pair of gold braided strap heels and minimal jewelry to let the dress have its full moment.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union Wears Shushu Tong

Also at the Descendants premiere, Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia posed on the red carpet with Union wearing a classic checkered navy black dress paired with a Burberry plaid blue bag. The mommy and me matching moment was adorable as both even wore white shoes, with Union in a pair of sneakers. She added a pair of dangling gold earrings and kept it simple and fun with her mini-me.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Tanner Adell Wears Christian Siriano

Adell, a country singer who recently signed to LVRN an Atlanta-founded music label shined in a Christian Siriano gown at the Twisters premiere in Los Angeles. The exquisite number she wore took the bubble hem trend to extreme proportions–the piece featured a bustier top and a bubble-hemmed oversized skirt detail.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Moses Ingram Wears Harbison

Ingram, who is the star of Lady in the Lake, a forthcoming series by Apple TV+ arrived for the premiere of the show in an eloquent gown. The dress by designer Charles Harbison was created with a succinct bust and silhouette that exuded vintage glamour. On the bust line, metallic florals lend an eccentric design detail. White pumps and diamond earrings were solid additions to this red carpet moment.

Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Fe Noel X RaiseFashion Panel In New Orleans

Caribbean designer Fe Noel enlisted two other lauded names in their respective industries, executive director at RAISEfashion, Felita Harris, and psychiatrist and mental health advocate, Dr. Jessica Clemons for a thoughtful and enriching panel discussion. The conversation circulated around themes such as community, self-love, emotional health, and the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses, moderated by Harris. This intimate event was held at The Chloe, a boutique-style hotel in the city’s uptown area.

Fe Noel/Brandon Floyd

Jacquemus And Nike Collaborate Once Again

Jacquemus and Nike have unveiled a new collaborative collection featuring tracksuits, sporty polo shirts, shorts, a swimsuit, off-the-shoulder tops, and sporty dresses all available in red, white, and gray. A small white Swoosh bag was also revealed. It includes an adjustable strap which was held by Serena Williams in the teaser campaign posted on the label’s Instagram. Other stars like rapper Central Cee, model Tina Kunakey, and Paralympian Beatriz Hatz were also featured in the campaign.

The CFDA Joins The Gaming World

This year’s CFDA Vogue Fund finalists will be featured as characters in a new mobile game titled “Fashion League.” The game will launch during New York Fashion Week this September with designs from each character being shoppable. Players enjoying the game will compete in a four-week challenge with backdrops inspired by the actual finalists. This is a first for the CFDA and makes fashion design accessible to the masses.

Meagan Good Wears LaQuan Smith

For the premiere of her newest film Tyler Perry’s Divorce In The Black, Meagan wore a sleek number by LaQuan Smith. Styled by Phillip Peuter, the sky-blue gown included a significant cut-out detail at the center. Her physique looked incredible. A few matching bangles stacked on one wrist were her sole accessories.