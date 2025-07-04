Essence Fashion Digest: Brandon Blackwood Restocks Beaded Cortni Bag, Jean Paul Gaultier Launches Limited-Edition Doll, And More

Brandon Blackwood

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Brandon Blackwood has announced a restock of its fan-favorite Beaded Cortni Bags. Next, Ashanti arrives for a press moment for her newly released show “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” wearing Helsa Studio. Separately, British actress Sarah Niles arrived for a film premiere in a gown by Kiki Vargas.

Warby Parker has released a new limited-edition collection with L.A.-based brand Market Studio. Up next, Bratz and Jean Paul Gaultier have teamed up on a collector’s doll.

Below take a look at the fashion news worth knowing before you head into the weekend.

Brandon Blackwood Restocks Beaded Cortni Bags

Brandon Blackwood is set to relaunch his beloved Beaded Cortni Bags. The restock includes a stunning new colorway featuring ivory leather paired with brown beading. Additionally, two fan-favorite colorways will relaunch: orange leather with purple beading and black leather with bold green beading. This carry-all is ideal for an array of events.

Head to brandonblackwood.com at noon today to shop the restock of the Beaded Cortni Bags.

Ashanti Wears Helsa Studio

For promo for her newly released show “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together,” singer-songwriter Ashanti wore a sleek off-shoulder maxi dress by Helsa Studio. Pairing the dress with Alexis Bittar jewelry led to an eloquent ensemble. The look was styled by Tim B., her stylist.

Tim B./Instagram

Sarah Niles Wears Kiki Vargas

British actress Sarah Niles who starred in “F1: The Movie” arrived for a premiere of her latest film “Head of State” in a punchy cherry red gown by Kiki Vargas. Styled by Delaney Williams, the look also consisted of jewels by Skydiamond. Black leather pumps topped off this colorful style moment.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Bratz And Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Collector’s Doll

Bratz has teamed up with Jean Paul Gaultier on a limited-edition doll. Signature items by the house and accessories in addition to a previously released package, were launched on July 2. This ultra-premium collector’s item is ideal for anyone in your life who marches to the beat of their own drum.

“This exclusive collaboration celebrates two icons of nonconformity, creating a collector’s piece where Bratz meets the world of Jean Paul Gaultier,” said the house of Jean Paul Gaultier. “Spectacular, avant-garde and outrageously iconic, Bratz x Jean Paul Gaultier is designed for true ‘Enfants Terribles’ only.”

Head to bratz.com to purchase a special collector’s edition doll by Jean Paul Gaultier and Bratz. Pricing starts at $150.

Warby Parker Launches Collaboration With Market Studio

Warby Parker’s latest collaboration with L.A.-based lifestyle brand Market Studios, which features a new silhouette, the Cherman, launched earlier this week on July 1. The limited-edition silhouette is named after the brand’s founder and creative director, Michael Cherman. The newly launched Cherman frames retail for $145 (pricing goes upward once prescription lenses are added). Four distinct colorways, which feature color-tinted lenses, were a part of the official launch alongside a checkerboard design.

Head to warbyparker.com and marketstudios.com to purchase Warby Parker’s latest collection. The lineup is also available at Market’s L.A. flagship store located at 123 S. La Brea Ave.