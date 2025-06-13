Essence Fashion Digest: Balmain Pre-Resort 2026, Brandon Blackwood Launches Click Bag, And More

Courtesy of Balmain

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Coco Gauff was spotted courtside at the New York Liberty Game wearing the newly released New Balance Abzorb 2000. Next, Balmain unveiled their pre-spring 2026 collection, and Bibhu Mohapatra unveiled their Resort 2026 collection.

In addition, Brandon Blackwood introduces an exciting new addition to the brand: The Click Bag. Finally, Louis Vuitton is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Real Madrid, launching exclusive Formal Wear and Travel Wear collections for the football and basketball teams.

Coco Gauff Wears The New Balance ABZORB 2000

2025 French Open champion Coco Gauff was seen courtside at the New York Liberty game and arriving at the Jimmy Fallon show, both times wearing the newly released New Balance Abzorb 2000. Debuting in-store and online on June 12, 2025, the ABZORB 2000 blends timeless design with futuristic details, offering modern versatility for athletes and style-minded shoppers alike. Gauff’s appearances in the ABZORB 2000 highlight New Balance’s role at the intersection of sport, identity, and style.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Balmain Releases Pre-Spring 2026 Collection

In celebration of Maison Balmain’s 80th anniversary, Creative Director Olivier Rousteing engages in a symbolic dialogue with founder Pierre Balmain. Reflecting on 14 years at the helm, Rousteing merges heritage and modernity, building on Balmain’s legacy of elegance while interpreting today’s cultural shifts.

Balmain

The latest collection strikes a balance between structure and softness, honoring Balmain’s architectural tailoring while embracing a lighter, more fluid silhouette. Classic fabrics like tweed and tartan are reimagined with shimmer, embroidery, and contemporary cuts. Feminine elements such as florals, draping, and oversized fans nod to the artistry of couture, keeping the spirit of Balmain both rooted in tradition and forward-looking in its vision.

Balmain

Bibhu Mohapatra Unveils Resort 2026 Collection

Bibhu Mohapatra’s Resort 2026 collection is a personal tribute to his roots, inspired by a return to his ancestral village of Kalipur in Odisha. A routine trip in March quickly became a powerful emotional journey, reconnecting him with childhood memories and the rhythm of village life.

This deep connection is reflected in the collection’s blend of traditional craftsmanship such as foliage jacquards, hand beading, and floral appliqués with modern silhouettes. Rich fabrics like gazaar, lace, and chiffon appear in vibrant tones of teal, sand, and clementine, creating a soulful tribute where fashion becomes memory made visible.

Brandon Blackwood Introduces The Click Bag

Brandon Blackwood introduces an exciting new addition to the brand: The Click Bag. Designed to blend effortlessly with your favorite pieces, this stylish bag extension offers a fresh, customizable twist to elevate your everyday look.

Thoughtfully crafted for both function and flair, The Click Bag clicks seamlessly into place and is available in six bold colors: Black, White, Silver, Burnt Orange, Hot Pink, and Green.

Brandon Blackwood’s Click Bag is available for purchase at brandonblackwood.com and is priced at $115.

Louis Vuitton Becomes Official Partner Of Real Madrid

Louis Vuitton has announced a multiyear partnership with Real Madrid, unveiling exclusive Formal Wear and Travel Wear collections for the football and basketball teams. This collaboration combines Louis Vuitton’s tailoring expertise with the club’s legacy of excellence, celebrating their shared drive for innovation and success.

Designed by Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton’s Men’s studio, the collection features elegant ready-to-wear pieces, accessories, and bespoke luggage crafted with refined materials and signature details. While these exclusive pieces aren’t for sale, select Louis Vuitton styles and personalization services remain available in stores and online, embodying the spirit that “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton.”