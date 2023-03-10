Essence Fashion Digest: Ashanti And The STAM Bag, New ESSENTIALS Drop, And Thebe Magugu's F/W 23' Collection

Oliver Rogers

Fashion this week is full of new collections across different establish brands, and ESSENCE is here to report. We’ve been having a very busy and buzzy Paris Fashion Week breakdown, and to bring it back to regularly scheduled programming, Essence Fashion Digest is giving the girls an update on some of the things we got going on. From comebacks to an emerging brand dropping a collection to a few other collections for spring 2023, it’s been exciting to see what the warm weather has been bringing us. What they say about out with the old and in with the new is a little true, but in this week’s case, some of the old took a turn for the better.

Take a look at some of our fashion updates for you below.

Marc Jacobs Brings Back STAM Bag With Ashanti

Ashanti has long reigned as that girl in our Y2K R&B girl rankings, and now she’s among the faces of Marc Jacob’s campaign for their STAM bag (which has been on a 10-year hiatus). The bag is back like it never left us in its leather quilted material and perfect shape for carrying everything you need for a day out. We’re sure the STAM bag will be everywhere on the streets in a few months, becoming the newest it-bag to covet.

Alton Mason Is The Face Of The Oliver Rogers Campaign

Brooklyn-based designer Oliver Rogers has released a capsule collection called “Welcome,” with Alton Mason being the frontman. The collection features 16 pieces that include t-shirts, sweatpants, cargo jeans, and beaded pants. Rogers comes from French-Caribbean heritage, and the collection reflects the connection he has with his culture. Mason is the face because of his paralleled beginnings in Brooklyn, just like Rogers, and reflects his own youth and energic spirit. The eponymous brand was founded in 2018 and has since been inspired by Rogers’ childhood in Saint Martin with Japanese design, sports, and vibrant culture. The brand has sold at Kith and Patron of the New and has been seen on Future, Lil Baby, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and budding fashion boy Shai Gileous-Alexander.

Prices range from $150 to $1,090, and the collection is available now at olivierrogers.com.

Thebe Magugu’s F/W 23′ Collection

South African Designer Thebe Magugu’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection is based on the folklore of femme and fluid entities that lure you in through seduction. “Whether carved on stone or retold orally from generation to generation, Africans have always had poignant, urgent stories to tell and preserve. This season, I wanted to profile some of those stories we was brought up on – from mermaids steering ships to wreck to a cunning poltergeist of whom one should never call by name – and translating it into a key collection for every woman,” says Magugu via press release. A story about Mami Wata, a half-woman and half-fish that comes across a shipwreck and seduces the fishermen with her voice and voluptuous body, inciting lust and fear in these men—an original Femme Fatale. The collection is shot by photographer Pieter Hugo against rocks and water to visually retell African folklore. Many other motifs, like a tiger on the dress below, are part of other African folklore stories to communicate that oral history and storytelling builds community and secures it.

Courtesy of Thebe Magugu

New Fear OF God ESSENTIALS

The luxury streetwear brand has dropped its Spring Summer 2023 Campaign collection. The collection features the brand’s signature color palette of neutral tones with spring hues here and there, including sycamore, seal, plum, sand, and light Tuscan, while having straight lines and elevated quality to their basics. There’s texture to this collection with velvety corduroy and the occasional knitted fabrics. The collection is inspired by American staples and fabrics, and it translates well with the campaign. The collection is split in two, with Delivery 1 out already and Delivery 2 dropping in early April.

The collection is available now at fearofgod.com