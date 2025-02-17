ICYMI: anOnlyChild Launches Spring/Summer 2025 Campaign, LaQuan Smith Reveals Latest Collection, And More

anOnlyChild

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First up, anOnly Child launches its Spring/Summer 2025 campaign. The sleek campaign was photographed by Tyler Joe and features styling by Ronald Burton III. Next up, BEAMS PLUS and Sperry reveal a new capsule collection.

LaQuan Smith reveals his Fall/Winter 2025 collection inspired by gangster films. Next up, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation announced a partnership with The Fashion Scholarship Fund. In notable news, Ayo Edebiri stars on the cover of W magazine’s latest Director’s Issue.

anOnlyChild Launches Spring/Summer 2025 Campaign

anOnlyChild has launched its anOnlyChild Spring/Summer 2025 campaign. Shot in New York City, the campaign was directed by Maxwell Osborne, with photography by Tyler Joe and styling by Ronald Burton III.

Entitled “Just a Pinch,” according to a press release the brand’s new collection reworks traditional silhouettes with hard angles in sleeves and tweaks to bottom shapes. “By refining fits and removing excess fabric, we’ve introduced a modern, tailored edge. The result is a collection that feels both familiar and fresh, where even the smallest change makes the biggest impact,” the brand shared in a statement. “The campaign reflects this approach, showcasing the balance between structure and fluidity in the energy of New York.”

BEAMS PLUS X Sperry Launch Collaborative Collection

BEAMS PLUS and Sperry have partnered on an exclusive collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The newly launched collaboration draws from Sperry’s central role in American boating culture in the 1960s and 1970s. It’s also enmeshed with a BEAMS PLUS twist on classic nautical style, blending craftsmanship with contemporary design.

“This collaboration with Sperry is a tribute to our long-standing partnership and a celebration of their 90th Anniversary! Sperry has been a cornerstone of Ivy Style, Prep Style, and BEAMS PLUS, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support and dedicated fanbase,” says Hideki Mizobata, Director of BEAMS PLUS.

Retailing for $100, the Sperry X BEAMS PLUS Nylon CVO will be available beginning February 13, 2025, at BEAMS PLUS locations in Japan, select specialty retailers worldwide, and online at Sperry.com and BEAMS.co.jp. The full footwear, apparel, and accessory collection will be available in-store at the BEAMS PLUS LIMITED STORE in New York located at 199 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012) from February 13-28, 2025.

LaQuan Smith Reveals Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

Amid the memorable collections that debuted during New York Fashion Week, LaQuan Smith revealed his Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The collection is inspired by alluring gangster films that are reimagined through the world of LaQuan Smith.

“Drawing inspiration from the opulence and power dressing of the 1980s, the collection embodies a fearless attitude, where sharp tailoring meets indulgent textures and unapologetic glamour. Every piece exudes a commanding presence—strong shoulders, cinched waists, and decadent fabrics seamlessly intertwine to evoke a world of rebellion, seduction, and authority,” the brand shared.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Partners With The Fashion Scholarship Fund

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation have announced a partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

According to WWD, the rapper and his foundation are launching the Cactus Jack Design Ethos 101 Program. It will reportedly award students $10,000 each in addition to mentorship. WWD reports the initiative is an online program that features a curriculum spearheaded and created by the Cactus Jack team and its partners.

Notably, each recipient is slated to participate in an immersive experience at the Cactus Jack Design Center in Houston.

“By dismantling barriers, igniting imaginations and unlocking the potential of aspiring creatives, the Cactus Jack Design Ethos program offers more than just an education—it extends an invitation to dream, create and leave an indelible mark on the world,” Scott shared in a statement. “I’m excited that the FSF’s aspiring talent are able to take this unique journey through the realms of fashion, design and music.”

Ayo Edebiri Stars On The Cover of W Magazine

Red carpet darling Ayo Edebiri stuns on the cover of W magazine’s Volume 2, The Director’s Issue photographed by Guadagnino. Styled by Sara Moonves, the spread features looks by Prada, Gucci, Loewe, Chanel, The Row, Celine by Hedi Slimane, Bottega Veneta, and Burberry.