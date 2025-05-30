Essence Fashion Digest: Adidas Originals And Wales Bonner Launch New Collection, Doja Cat Stars In Marc Jacobs Campaign, And More

Adidas Originals, Wales Bonner

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Doja Cat fronts Marc Jacobs’ latest campaign, showcasing their quilted bags in a sun-soaked, city-staycation theme. Meanwhile, adidas Originals and Wales Bonner unveiled their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, highlighted by the debut of a new collaborative sneaker, the WB Karintha.

The American Music Awards also delivered fashion highlights, with SZA stunning in a two-piece Ellie Misner look, and breakout country star Shaboozey turning heads in custom Etro.

Marshalls recently launched The Upgrade Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport which offered an intimate experience for travelers.

Capping off the week, Maria Grazia Chiuri officially announced her departure as Artistic Director of Dior Womenswear, marking the end of a transformative era for the French fashion house.

Doja Cat Stars In Marc Jacobs Campaign

Doja Cat stars in Marc Jacobs’ latest campaign, which puts bags front and center. The vibrant visuals capture the singer sunbathing, tanning, and dancing her way through a steamy New York City summer, a playful take on the ultimate “staycation.” The campaign highlights the brand’s Quilted Denim Dual Bag, showcased in its original denim, a smaller version, and a bold pink variation.

Adidas Originals And Wales Bonner Launch Their Newest Collection

adidas Originals and Wales Bonner reunite to unveil their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, drawing inspiration from the intersection of city life and coastal calm. Embracing the spirit of contrasts, the collection features lightweight fabrics designed for effortless summer wear.

This season also introduces a new collaborative silhouette, the WB Karintha, an adidas shoe reimagined through the lens of Wales Bonner, alongside the revival of two iconic adidas classics, the WB Superstar and WB Adilette.

The adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2025 collection is available now via Confirmed on adidas.com and at select retailers worldwide ranging from $80 to $600.

Sza Wears Ellie Misner

Sza took a brief intermission her global tour to attend the American Music Awards, where she took home two major honors: Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song for her hit “Saturn.” For the occasion, she wore a striking ensemble by Ellie Misner, a form-fitting look featuring a plunging neckline and a sleek, body-hugging skirt that flowed into a chiffon hem at the feet. She completed the look with a single statement bangle, adding a touch of understated elegance.

Shaboozey Wears Custom Etro

Breakout country star Shaboozey made a bold statement on the American Music Awards red carpet in a custom Etro look, styled by Anastasia Walker. His outfit featured a striking yellow and black plaid blazer adorned with eye-catching details, paired with matching plaid chaps layered over denim. He completed the look with a black corseted vest worn over a crisp white shirt, finished with black piping and a bow-inspired detail at the collar.

Dior Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri Steps Down

Maria Grazia Chiuri is officially stepping down as the artistic director of womenswear at Christian Dior, the brand confirmed in a statement on Thursday, following months of speculation. Chiuri, who joined Dior in 2016 after her tenure at Valentino, has played a pivotal role in reshaping the French fashion house’s identity and product direction. During her time at Dior, she relaunched the iconic Saddle Bag, introduced the now-beloved Book Tote and Bobby Camera Bag, and shifted the spotlight away from the classic Lady Dior, ushering in a new era for the brand.

Marshalls Launches Upgrade Lounge & Shoppable Edit

Ahead of Memorial Day, Marshalls launched its very own Upgrade Lounge at JFK Airport. From May 21-28 travelers were able to take part in an immersive pop-up lounge which delivered a premium airport experience. The experience was created to showcase the idea that everyone deserves access to better experiences.

Complimentary elevated amenities and premium perks designed to appeal travelers were available within the space including travel essentials, hand-picked trending fashion items, and more. Accompanying the launch of the lounge, Marshalls has also revealed a shoppable edit curated by television personality Amanda Batula, The Upgrade Shop which is now available on Marshalls.com.