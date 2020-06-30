What’s In This ESSENCE Editor’s Shopping Cart

In the midst of all that is going on, Summer is finally here. While the pandemic may have shifted a few of my seasonal plans, that has not stopped me from partaking in socially distant activities.

Over the last few months we’ve arguably become best friends with our home. Some of us, including myself, have invested in all sorts of interior selects that have made this stay-at-home normality a little bit easier. But as the weather starts to heat up, outside is becoming harder to resist (but not without a mask).

As I am planning small summer excursions, I couldn’t help myself but scroll through a my favorite brands like Pyer Moss, Martine ROSE, Hanifa, and LEM LEM to check out what they’re releasing this season. Check out what’s in my shopping cart below.