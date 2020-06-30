What’s In This ESSENCE Editor’s Shopping Cart
By Nandi Howard

In the midst of all that is going on, Summer is finally here. While the pandemic may have shifted a few of my seasonal plans, that has not stopped me from partaking in socially distant activities.

Over the last few months we’ve arguably become best friends with our home. Some of us, including myself, have invested in all sorts of interior selects that have made this stay-at-home normality a little bit easier. But as the weather starts to heat up, outside is becoming harder to resist (but not without a mask).

As I am planning small summer excursions, I couldn’t help myself but scroll through a my favorite brands like Pyer Moss, Martine ROSE, Hanifa, and LEM LEM to check out what they’re releasing this season. Check out what’s in my shopping cart below.

01
Hanifa Kinshasa Backless Mini Dress
available at Hanifa $369 Shop Now
02
Telfar Gold Logo Pendant
available at Telfar $240 Shop Now
03
Laquan Smith Animalia Catsuit
available at Laquan Smith $695 Shop Now
04
Evolve Together Face Mask
available at Evolve Together $8 Shop Now
05
Martine ROSE
available at Martine ROSE £217 Shop Now
06
Oh Yeah Ugg Slippers
available at UGG $100 Shop Now
07
Bagtazo Riding Hat
available at Bagtazo Collection $369 Shop Now
08
SVNR Tunic Slip Nude
available at SVNR $275 Shop Now
09
Lem Lem Semira Sky Deep One Piece
available at Lem Lem $250 Shop Now
10
Jam + Rico Cowrie Bangle
available at Jam + Rico $50 Shop Now
11
Pyer Moss Sankofa Gloves
available at Pyer Moss $80 Shop Now
12
Lasette Ada Slip
available at Lasette $150 Shop Now
13
Frame Le Carbon Sandal
available at Frame $375 Shop Now
14
Orange Culture Sonia See Through Not Dress
available at Orange Culture $208 Shop Now
15
Samaria Leah Vintage Levis
available at Samaria Leah $225 Shop Now
