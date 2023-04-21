Essence Digest: Louis Vuitton X Zendaya Campaign, Human Drops New Collection, And More

Louis Vuitton

Fashion this week is taking a turn in a better direction, with new collections, new faces, and new partnerships coming to life. As generations shift the narrative of what’s relevant and what’s not, we start to see how the changes, both good and bad intersect. This week’s news is filled with slight shifts like a good Spring cleaning, and we’re happy to see the conversation of quiet luxury quiet down (no pun intended) and real conversations about sustainability and capitalism’s effect on fashion emerge.

Here are some of the happenings of this week are below.

Louis Vuitton X Zendaya

Our favorite style star Zendaya is now the global house ambassador for Louis Vuitton and has made it known to the world with a Capucines campaign that highlights her beauty, the iconic bag, and the seamless alignment of her and the brand.

Human Made Drops Season 25 Collection

NIGO’s Human Made has dropped its newest collection. It’s full of fun patterns and animal motifs that NIGO is known for, especially the tiger. The collection features t-shirts, short sleeve button-downs, six twill caps, and canvas tote bags.

The collection is available now on humanmade.com

Amina Muaddi Launches First Retail Store

The shoe brand that has graced the feet of literally every one of our favorite style icons, including Rihanna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more, is finally getting a brick-and-mortar location. Located in the prestigious Harrods in the heart of London, where fashion lovers who are probably students at Central Saint Martins can come and shop during their free period. Hope that some bank accounts don’t suffer too much from this.

JUNYA WATANABE X BARACUTA Worn By A$AP Nast

The Japanese brand and well-known old-school British brand join forces and caught the attention of none other than fashion icon A$AP Nast. The G9 Harrington jacket is reimagined on the former A$AP Mob rapper.