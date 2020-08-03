In the midst of the pandemic, the wedding market has been flipped upside down with questions on if a large wedding will ever be feasible again. Despite the cancellations, guest shortages and digital ceremonies, if couples kept their original wedding date this year, chances are the ceremony was smaller than planned. One thing, however, that didn’t fluctuate in the market was the order of wedding dresses. “When the pandemic hit, brides were moving their weddings either to 2021, or towards the end of this year,” Ese Azenabor told ESSENCE in a July interview.

This past Sunday, the designer launched her namesake label’s latest bridal collection titled “Grand Catherdral.” “With this collection, we tap into that confluence and explore the magnificence of details and measured opulence,” Azenabor wrote on Instagram. Inspired by the new movement of digital fashion collections Azenebor, who was originally supposed to showcase at NYFW in September curated a CGI Virtual Runway to present the first four looks of her collection. “Shout out to all the amazing designers doing great things in 3D rendering AngelChan, Hanifa, Vimana Clothing, and others,” her Instagram post read.

Photo: Courtesy of Ese Azenabor

“The good thing about it is that brides have not canceled the weddings.” exclaimed Azenabor. Over the last few months the designer turned her studio into a mask production facility sending over 10,000 mask to essential workers during the height of the pandemic. Now that orders have slowed down, she was finally able to poor into her latest collection. “Everyone is trying to book wedding dresses now,” the designer says. Now that the woes of the pandemic has lightened, soon-to-be newlyweds are going back to the drawing board and Azenabor has the perfect collection to step into wedding season.

Check out the Ese Azenabor Grand Cathedral Collection below.