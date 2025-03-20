Meet The Nigerian Stylist Duo Breaking Out: Emmanuel Goodnews & Dahmola Oluwabukola

Courtesy

Stylist Notebook is a series centering the career path of stylists on our radar discussing their largest inspiration sources.

Emmanuel Goodnews and Dahmola Oluwabukola are reinventing what being a stylist duo is. As of late, they are two of the most promising stylists the Nigerian fashion industry has witnessed in decades. Both individuals possess a separate aesthetic and demographic appeal and that is what makes their rise exciting. Dahmola is the sort who boisterously attends to his work; ready to save the day, and this gumption has led to a clientele filled with cultural legends. Emmanuel operates differently, quietly discerning his every move like a chess player. And perhaps that has to do with working with Gen Z clients.

The duo met each other two years ago on a vacation in Morocco. Emmanuel was hosting a birthday dinner and Oluwabukola happened to be in the same city. They spoke over wine in a room full of their closest friends and quickly realized they shared the same values and philosophy. Slowly, an acquaintanceship grew into friendship and later the acclaimed duo. And they still move strongly, cautious due to the fact that they work in an industry where partnerships are at times seen as a cleverly pieced together to garner traction online. From my conversation with them, it’s clear that their friendship and collaborative efforts are intentional. “One thing brought us together, we didn’t believe in competition. We are both secure in our careers, [and] both respect and cherish each other,” Dahmola tells ESSENCE.

And they agreeably have a lot in common: their entry into the fashion scene started almost at the same time. During the lockdown that ensued following the pandemic. They have the same earliest fashion inspiration, their mothers and internet culture–they both also studied areas in school that equipped them with the business acumen needed to forge a successful career in fashion. Dahmola studied business at the University of Abuja in Nigeria, and Emmanuel studied political science at ESTAM University in Benin.

Courtesy

Despite their different journeys as creatives in Nigeria, they’ve still managed to pull off two of the most substantial trajectories in the global fashion industry. Emmanuel’s riveting Bridgerton-inspired looks on the Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo back in 2023 were a staple for his career. Dahmola’s trifecta, styling Bonang Matheba for Miss South Africa 2024, styling Nigeria’s most talked-about wedding in 2024 (Sharon Ooja), and expertly working on each of the looks for Prime Video’s “A Christmas in Lagos” featuring Ayra Starr speak for themselves.

Below ESSENCE.com caught up with Emmanuel Goodnews and Dahmola Oluwabukola. The duo discussed their journey as stylists, brands on their radar, and more.

How did your career as a stylist begin?

Dahmola Oluwabukola: I [completed] an internship for Arise Fashion Week [years ago], and it was my first time meeting an actual stylist, but more than that, I had experiences in costume design and styling, but I never really thought about it as a career. Fast forward to 2020: lockdown happened, and I had the time to think of the path I needed to carve for myself. I reached out to the actress Sharon Ooja, worked with her on some projects, and that was where things began to kick [off] for me.

Emmanuel Goodnews: My career as a stylist began after lockdown. I’ve been in the fashion space, but I really did not know that I was going to be a stylist. During [the] lockdown, every one was trying to venture into something. So, after the lockdown, it dawned on me that I would be pursuing a new role. I started collaborating with other creatives who have the same visions as mine.

Growing up who and what were your major influences that sort of directed this path in fashion and do you have any fashion memories?

Emmanuel: It has always been my mother. She has been the source of my inspiration. Seeing her being a fashionable woman, pairing up accessories and outfits that are very matchy matchy grew my love for fashion.

Dahmola: I grew up with pop culture. Though my immediate family played a role, I grew up when the newer culture was becoming mainstream. There were the aughts, Paris Hilton, Bella Naija, and all these publications. That was when Twitter was also becoming a thing and the place I found out about the internship.

Courtesy of Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

What fuels your creativity?

Dahmola: I think it’s seeing my idea come out and people loving it. I feel like it’s one of the most rewarding things because that’s my biggest moment. Because our career is such a career of patience, there are a lot of self-doubts. Not everyone would get it. If I retire today, I’ve played my own part in shaping the Nigerian fashion landscape and that would be fulfilling to me.

Emmanuel: I think that’s having to be recognized, having to see all of the work efforts, because there’s a whole lot that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t really know.

Can you describe the proudest moment of your career so far separately?

Emmanuel: Styling Priscilla Ojo for the Bridgerton premiere in 2023 and styling Enioluwa Adeoluwa for the AMVCA 2023 are my best moments.

Dahmola: I think it would be styling Bonang Matheba for Miss South Africa 2024. She wore five major Nigerian designer’s piece and that was amazing.

Courtesy of Chuchu Ojekwe

Which Nigerian brand are you paying attention to right now, and why?

Dahmola: I love Lagos Space Programme. It’s so sexy and fluid. It still has this masculine feel. I’m in love with Fruché because that’s the type of boy [that] I am. I wear a blend of womenswear and menswear. I feel like clothes are to be enjoyed.

Emmanuel: TI Nathan is certainly one on my radar especially the way he’s taking the notch further, sort of giving this Saint Laurent type of feel. It’s sexy and edgy. Deji & Kola is on my radar [too], especially the way they blend modern with traditional. I also love Emmy Kasbit.

Courtesy of Bankole.O

You both have amassed quite a celebrity-filled clientele in such a short time and within different demographics, what are you most grateful for?

Emmanuel: There is this wind pushing me too fast, I don’t know where it’s coming from but I definitely know it’s not my strength, it’s divine. I’m so grateful to God because there wouldn’t be a me without him.

Dahmola: I’m grateful to have my career and it being a safe ticket for me. This career gave me hope. It’s one thing wanting to do something and you just living out your dreams.