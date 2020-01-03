Oh Hey, Curvy Girl! These Gems From Eloquii Are Going For Way Less And You Don’t Want To Miss Out
By Dominique Hobdy ·

If you’re anything like us, you’re on the prowl for practical yet cute pieces that’ll take you through the rest of the winter and beyond.

It’s no secret that Eloquii is hands down one of our favorite labels for curvy ladies, but the fact that it can now be found at Walmart seems like a dream come true.

We’re rounding up some cool, practical pieces that are on sale (yes!) and will fit into your already fabulous wardrobe.

Shop below.

01
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Printed Maxi Dress
Walmart
available at Walmart $77.97 Shop Now
02
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Tie Neck Blouse
Walmart
available at Walmart $47.97 Shop Now
03
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Coat with Scarf
Walmart
available at Walmart $113.97 Shop Now
04
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Faux Leather Trumpet Skirt
Walmart
available at Walmart $59.97 Shop Now
05
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Belted Ribbed Midi Dress
Walmart
available at Walmart $38.99 Shop Now
06
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Twist Back Knit Top
Walmart
available at Walmart $35.97 Shop Now
07
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Flutter Sleeve Sweater With Tie
Walmart
available at Walmart $39.99 Shop Now
08
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Paperbag Wide Leg Flare Pant
Walmart
available at Walmart $53.97 Shop Now
09
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Olivia Sculpting Jean
Walmart
available at Walmart $47.97 Shop Now
10
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Puff Sleeve Bodycon Dress
Walmart
available at Walmart $79.99 Shop Now
11
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Faux Leather Tie Waist Top
Walmart
available at Walmart $47.97 Shop Now
12
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Lightweight Duster
Walmart
available at Walmart $46.99 Shop Now
13
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Belted Peplum Jacket
Walmart
available at Walmart $77.97 Shop Now
