When it comes to size inclusivity in fashion it seems that the larger the size, the fewer the options. Since this has been a topic big enough for brands to monetize, we have seen some of our favorite retailers curating spaces for normal-sized women to thrive. But prior to this deserving push for more and more brands to provide inclusive size ranges, there are brands like ELOQUII whose mission has stayed consistent.

Today, the retailer launches ELOQUII unlimited, a rental service designed to give their customers a rotating wardrobe. While the fashion industry has seen innovation for women 14+, the brand notes that not enough rental options prioritize fashion and fit like the variety available for “traditionally standard” size ranges.

For $79 per month, Unlimited shoppers can fill their carts with their favorite looks of ELOQUII’s signature fashion, without leaving their homes. Each box has four new pieces—they can keep these styles for as long as they like, or send them back in a pre-paid postage box to receive new items. Considering COVID-19 has heightened the fear of shopping in public places, this subscription service provides the option for women of all-sizes to shop chic wear from their home.

For women size 14-28, fit is the #1 clothing consideration, and according to a survey done by ELOQUII, 80% see a clothing rental subscription as the solution to finding their size in clothing they like and 65% see value in subscribing to a clothing rental service in the near future. For more information on ELOQUII unlimited, visit here.