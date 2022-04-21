ELOQUII Launches Exclusive Collection With Afro-Latina Designer Melissa Mercedes

ELOQUII is heating up in anticipation for summer. The brand launched its exclusive collection with fashion designer Melissa Mercedes, and all we can say is that it’s one word: caliente.

Mercedes is a self-taught emerging Afro-Latina designer from L.A. with a passion to create a more inclusive fashion world. She’s dressed celebs including Laverne Cox, Lauren Ash, and Nina Parker. Her new ELOQUII collection will be the brand’s first designer apparel collection to offer sizes 30 and 32.

​“When I was designing this collection with Eloquii, it was important to create something that would make customers feel empowered and confident as they move throughout the world,” said Mercedes.

“I put a lot of my own personality into this collaboration, drawing from inspiration my own mother has given me with our hero print,” she continued. “Each piece of clothing from this collection has a versatility of textures and prints that can move from brunch to a night out. It was a dream come true to be able to work with Eloquii on bringing this collection to life.”

The collection comes on the heels of Melissa’s win at the inaugural The Cultivate Award, an initiative that supports the next generation of BIPOC emerging designers in the plus-size fashion community, presented by The Curvy Fashionista with ELOQUII as founding sponsor.

Alongside Eloquii’s creative director Yesenia Torres, the collection is filled with day-to-night party dressing. Inspired by Mercedes’ mother’s favorite flower, the “hero print” is a pattern with a touch of soft greens, yellows and pinks showcased in sophisticated yet sensual silhouettes. The collection also features two suit sets in bold prints, flowy dresses with trendy cut-out details and a sequin dress.

The Melissa Mercedes x ELOQUII pieces range from $59 to $149, and all styles are available exclusively at ELOQUII.com/MelissaMercedes.