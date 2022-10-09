Eloquii Launches Affordable Plus Size Bridal Collection

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived — Walmart-owned plus-size fashion brand Eloquii has introduced a dedicated bridal business for plus size women. And in true Eloquii style, this collection features fashion-forward pieces made for every size bride — so gone are the days where plus women have been limited in their fashion options.

“Bridal by ELOQUII is for the modern, fashion-loving, sophisticated bride who isn’t being serviced with accessible options in sizes 14-28. We have curated the ultimate wedding wardrobe at an accessible price, with expert fit and elevated silhouettes,” said Yesenia Torres, Creative Director at ELOQUII.

Back in March Eloquii announced that they would be launching their very own bridal line and now the day has finally come. Every single piece is under $900, and you can shop, and try on, from the comfort of your own home.

This is a collection you could wear for every single wedding-related event, including if you’re a bridesmaid or just a guest. “Every look was thoughtfully designed to suit every bride’s taste, including extravagant statement gowns, stunning slip dresses, chic jumpsuits, decadently soft silk ensembles, and voluminous sleeves for timeless looks,” says Torres. “We incorporated fresh and airy hues, delicate patterns, and luxurious fabrics that make ethereal statements.”

Historically, shopping for wedding dresses as a plus size woman has been an arduous process. Many boutiques carry a limited range of sizes and may not even go up to 14 or 16, making the message clear: plus-size brides don’t need bridal gowns. Bridal by Eloquii aims to shatter that narrative, featuring more than 50 styles.

“Our customers have been searching for white dresses on ELOQUII.com for years, with search results spiking right after the New Year. As we saw more customers wearing different ELOQUII styles for their wedding day, it became clear our customers wanted a bridal line and we knew that we could deliver in our signature way. They trust our incredible fit, sophisticated design, quality and expertise in dresses,” said Mariah Chase, CEO at ELOQUII.

She continues, “Getting married is such a milestone in our customers’ lives, and we want to make sure we provide a breadth of styles for all of their wedding moments – from cutting edge fashion to the definitive ‘princess’ dress. There is a tremendous opportunity in bridal apparel and we are well positioned for this category expansion.”

The collection is available now for purchase exclusively at ELOQUII.com/Bridal.