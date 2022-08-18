Courtesy of Brand

One thing we know for sure about Venus Williams is that anything she puts her hands on is going to be a grand slam and her latest fashion serve is no different. Under her activewear and tennis lifestyle brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, she teamed up with LOOK Optic to create a capsule collection of eyewear.

For LOOK Optic, it’s the brand’s first multi-brand collaboration, and Williams struck as the perfect muse to empower and instill confidence in all women to feel their best as they lead healthier lifestyles. “Partnering with LOOK OPTIC and working with their team was a very collaborative experience,” Williams said in the press release. “They truly understand EleVen’s commitment to creating products that empower you to look and feel your best.”

Through this union of two brands with shared values, EleVen and LOOK Optic’s main objective was to introduce innovative products without sacrificing quality or aesthetics. This collaboration birthed LOOK Optic’s first metal frame, “Muse,” which was designed with quality yet super-lightweight frames and made from 100% recycled materials. The new style is offered in various shades and tints – all frames are also available in four lens options: readers, tinted readers, blue-light glasses, and sunglasses.

The EleVen by Venus Williams x LOOK Optic capsule collection is available for purchase now on lookoptic.com and elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.