Bottega Veneta’s First Design Director, Edward Buchanan, Steps Into the Campaign Spotlight

Bottega Veneta

In a poetic full-circle moment, Edward Buchanan appears in Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign, and it’s more than a cameo, it’s a reclaiming of legacy. For those who know the archives, Buchanan is not just another face in the frame. He was Bottega’s first-ever design director, laying the foundation for the brand’s early design codes during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Before the runway hype and cult-status accessories, there was Edward, weaving the DNA of understated luxury, rich textures, and minimalist confidence into the house’s identity. His return, not behind the seams but in front of the camera, feels like a nod to roots often overlooked.

The campaign, part of the brand’s “Craft is Our Language” series, is less about product push and more about community. It’s quiet, human, deeply intentional. Buchanan’s presence adds a layer of soul to the story.

Bottega Veneta has long rejected the flash of logos for the substance of craft, an energy that mirrors Buchanan’s own approach to fashion through his brand, Sansovino 6. He’s always worked at the intersection of technique and texture, using knitwear as a vehicle for both structure and softness. His inclusion doesn’t just reflect Bottega’s commitment to honoring design lineage, it broadens the conversation around who gets credited for shaping a house’s voice, especially in an industry that often skips chapters when retelling its history.

There’s an ease to the synergy between Buchanan and Bottega. Both have always championed quiet confidence. While today’s Bottega, previously under Matthieu Blazy, is celebrated for its intellectual tailoring and soft sculpture, the throughline is clear: elevated restraint, bold subtlety, and a commitment to letting the clothes (and craft) speak. In a time when fashion is finally starting to widen its lens and credit overlooked innovators, Edward Buchanan taking the spotlight feels like justice served with grace. It’s not loud. It’s not overdue. It’s just right.

And for a house built on the beauty of things made by hand, there’s something poetic about spotlighting the first hands that shaped it all.