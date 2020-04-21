Editor’s Picks: Things I’m Loving During Quarantine

While being stuck at home during this pandemic, I can’t help but obsess over all the online spring releases. Although there is nowhere to go besides my living room right now, outside will eventually open back up and my wardrobe will be ready.

Admittedly, lounging around all day has made me discover my cozy side, and I’ve fallen in love with pieces like tie-dye Crocs, Daily Paper’s cozy shorts and a mustard yellow dress by Mr. Larkin. And since I’ve never washed my hands this much in my life, it didn’t hurt to invest in the Revitalizing Hand Wash by Oribe.

Online shopping and cooking are the only things keeping me sane these days. Here’s what I’m loving this month. Is there anyone else who can’t stop ordering from Amazon? See what else I’m loving this month below.