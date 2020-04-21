Editor’s Picks: Things I’m Loving During Quarantine
By Nandi Howard ·

While being stuck at home during this pandemic, I can’t help but obsess over all the online spring releases. Although there is nowhere to go besides my living room right now, outside will eventually open back up and my wardrobe will be ready.

Admittedly, lounging around all day has made me discover my cozy side, and I’ve fallen in love with pieces like tie-dye Crocs, Daily Paper’s cozy shorts and a mustard yellow dress by Mr. Larkin. And since I’ve never washed my hands this much in my life, it didn’t hurt to invest in the Revitalizing Hand Wash by Oribe.

Online shopping and cooking are the only things keeping me sane these days. Here’s what I’m loving this month. Is there anyone else who can’t stop ordering from Amazon? See what else I’m loving this month below.

01
Oribe Côte d'Azur Revitalizing Hand Wash
available at Oribe $36 Shop Now
02
Acne Studios Checked Jersey Top
available at Acne Studios $260 Shop Now
03
Mr. Larkin Molly Dress
Mr. Larkin Molly Dress
available at Mr. Larkin $310
04
Socialite Bias Cut Satin Skirt
available at Socialite $216 Shop Now
05
Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar
available at Urban Skin Rx $24 Shop Now
06
Zara Limited Edition
Zara Limited Edition
available at Zara $200
07
Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
available at Crocs $45 Shop Now
08
Nuno's Donna Vegan
Nuno's Donna Vegan
available at Nuno's $162
09
Daily Paper Olympian Blue Hifa Shorts
available at Daily Paper $66 Shop Now
10
Into The Woods The Tropical Jungle
available at Into The Woods $220 Shop Now
11
Marcell Von Berlin Women's Active Long Dress
available at Marcell Von Berlin $216 Shop Now
12
G-Shock GMDB800-4
G-Shock GMDB800-4
available at G-Shock $99
13
I Am Gia Sarai Pant
I Am Gia Sarai Pant
available at I Am Gia $68
14
Six20
Photo: Instagram/@six20style
Six20
15
Sucka Free Crew Sweatshirt
available at The Doux $50 Shop Now
