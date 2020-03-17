Editor’s Pick: What’s In My Shopping Cart This Week

While the East Coast is on lockdown, I’ve had plenty of time to surf through my favorite online shops to get ready for spring. Although everything seems up in the air about when we will really get to enjoy the new season, I’ll definitely be prepared with some must-have pieces.

This week in my cart, the Bottega Veneta square toe heel has some competition as the European brand has reached a new level with its Napa Chain Clutch Bag. Susan Alexandra’s beaded expertise has continued this season with a Web exclusive Moo Card Holder that came just in time for a wallet switch, and the Telfar asymmetric tee is too good to pass up.

A few of my favorite fashion finds this week are below.