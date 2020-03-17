Editor’s Pick: What’s In My Shopping Cart This Week
By Nandi Howard ·

While the East Coast is on lockdown, I’ve had plenty of time to surf through my favorite online shops to get ready for spring. Although everything seems up in the air about when we will really get to enjoy the new season, I’ll definitely be prepared with some must-have pieces.

This week in my cart, the Bottega Veneta square toe heel has some competition as the European brand has reached a new level with its Napa Chain Clutch Bag. Susan Alexandra’s beaded expertise has continued this season with a Web exclusive Moo Card Holder that came just in time for a wallet switch, and the Telfar asymmetric tee is too good to pass up.

A few of my favorite fashion finds this week are below.

01
Susan Alexandra Moo Card Holder
available at Susan Alexandra $60
02
Cult Gaia Shannon Feather-Embellished Silk-Chiffon Mini Dress
available at Net-A-Porter $1,198
03
Bottega Veneta Medium Ruched Napa Chain Clutch Bag
available at Neiman Marcus $3,600
04
HETIME Face Mask
available at HETIME $8
05
Heron Preston Fluffy Sandals
available at Heron Preston $875
06
1017 Alyx 9SM Single-Breasted Belted Coat
available at Farfetch $615
07
Jacquemus La Boite a Gateaux Leather Tote
available at Net-A-Porter $565
08
Off-White Blue Tie-Dye Turtleneck Bodysuit
available at Off-White $395
09
Telfar Asymmetric Tank Top
available at Farfetch $182
10
Frankies Bikinis Glow Moisturizer
available at Frankies Bikinis $40
