Why E. Marie Is The Black-Owned Luxe Brand You Need For Your Spring Travels

courtesy of e.marie

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Eula Smith spent more than two decades at Nordstrom, steadily rising through senior leadership before making the bold decision to step away and invest in herself. She first launched EMS Consulting, where she advised major retailers on brand development, merchandising strategies, and sales growth. Building on that success, in 2019, she founded her luxury travel brand, E.Marie.

This venture was inspired by her hardworking, lifelong friends, her love for traveling, and practical innovation. From the signature travel blanket to car coats and ribbed midi dresses, Smith’s philosophy is all about helping women to move effortlessly from the car to the plane to the boardroom—while feeling both comfortable and polished.

Founder of E.Marie, Eula Smith

And her recent Spring collection is no different. She introduced eight items, including the car coat, the shrug, the flare pants, the sweatshirt, and her favorite piece, the long-sleeve ribbed midi dress. “It’s extremely strong, and feels like you have a girdle on because it pulls everything in—making you feel secure in place,” she tells ESSENCE. Smith utilizes this fabric throughout the collection in the tank, long-sleeve turtleneck, and long-sleeve scoop-neck top.

As a frequent-flying executive, Smith understood firsthand the discomfort and inconvenience that often come with constant travel. With that in mind, she kicked off her signature product: a versatile, elevated travel blanket. “I created it out of necessity for myself,” she tells ESSENCE. “I was traveling so much and wanted something I could wear, and that my friends could wear, that made us all feel great.” Designed to be both functional and stylish, the blanket quickly resonated with consumers.

Shortly after its debut, the piece earned a coveted spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list— three times—cementing its place as a must-have travel essential. Smith describes the product as “affordable but chic,” emphasizing its ease of care and durability. It’s machine washable, travel-friendly, and designed to transition seamlessly from one journey to the next.

Smith’s experience with building and scaling brands has certainly helped her success. Through EMS Consulting, she worked with major companies including Nordstrom, Walmart, and Kohl’s, sharpening her expertise across sourcing, product development, and global manufacturing. “As a buyer, you work with a lot of different manufacturers globally—in China and Italy—so I had great contacts,” she shares. “I knew how to merchandise, source goods, and facilitate product development, so I brought those skills with me to E.Marie.” And we’re eagerly anticipating whatever’s up her sleeves next.