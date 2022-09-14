Dur Doux’s Spring / Summer 2023 Runway Showcases Floridian-Inspired Laxed Luxury

Mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt have returned to the runway to present Dur Doux’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Paradis Palmiers. The brand has built its ethos around being an accessible luxury brand. As encouraged by the brand’s name meaning “hard/soft” in French, it shows the duality that the clothes are meant to look and feel opulent but balanced with sensibility. As the Burt ladies are becoming a recognized brand, they are paying it forward by uplifting and celebrating other up-and-coming BIPOC designers to allow others a seat at the table. To open before showcasing their Floridian-inspired line, they allowed emerging Delaware designer Dell Scott to present a capsule collection.

With the cityscape as the backdrop, the 12- piece Carnivale-inspired capsule collection illuminates with shimmering sequins gowns done in eye-catching hues similar to the Carnivale festival.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway at the Dur Doux fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

The formal wear is accentuated with delicately placed beading and adornment of feathers. The celebration-inspired line boasts the female form with the lines of these dresses. Deep plunges, high slits, and fitted gowns highlight the sensuality and elegance that is the women’s body in a way that is tasteful yet bold. Accessories remained minimal but complimenting, and hair was styled back into sleek ponytails, not to take away from the grandeur of the dresses—a great leeway into the Dur Doux vacation-ready line.

The Florida Fan Palm Tree inspired the 30-look collection, and you see this with scenic beach prints on dresses and, in essence, with fabrication and vibrant color choice. The contemporary line modeled in collaboration with the WNBA had top players walking in the show, further showing the brand’s pledge to womanhood. The line is described as “relaxed luxury” by its designers, reflected in windswept caftans, airy maxi and mini dresses, match sets, and easy-wrapped skirts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway at the Dur Doux fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

These pieces were elevated with feather trims, unique textures within timeless silhouettes, and picturesque Floridian sunsets. The final look was especially memorable and demonstrative of the Burts’ lean into avant-garde designing with sensible touches. The canary yellow sheer organza cover-up with a gathered puff-sleeved overcoat is just enough extravagance to a usually simplistic piece.

Burt’s collection was companioned by noteworthy accessories, including wide-brimmed sunhats, palm tree earrings, coordinating landscaped head scarves, and chunky bangles. The Dur Doux founders used this accessorizing moment as an opportunity to showcase and partner with another rising POC brand. The collaboration was with women-owned brand Nila Bags. This is Dur Doux’s first-ever customized handbag. Crafted with original hand-painted palms and tropical foliage, this bag perfectly complements the southeastern-influenced collection.