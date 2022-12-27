Dressing For New Year’s Eve Based On Your Venus Sign

Well, it’s that time of the year — the end of the year, rather. A time for reflection, end-of-year roundups, setting manifestations and intentions, and coming together to celebrate the dawn of a new year. And whether you choose to usher in the New Year cozy and chic at home with your girlies and bottles of Veuve, a high-glam dinner with rounds of lychee martinis at Mr.Chow, or channel your inner dancing queen all night long — the important question is; What to wear? Well, we consulted with spiritualist, tarot diviner, and overall fashion influencer Amber the Alchemist to help you with some of the stress. We thought, why not look to the zodiac to help curate your NYE fit?

Ahead, get all the zodiac sartorial inspo for your NYE fit.

Capricorn – Trés Chic, Classic, Minimal

GETTY IMAGES

Inspo: Bally

Think: Classic, Black & white with a pop of color, LBD, Parisian style, minimal makeup, and statement red lip. Capricorn muse: Sade.

Aquarius – Camp & Quirky

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Inspo: Schiaparelli

Aquarians are the innovative, kind of out-there sign that’s expected to take risks. They’re good at throwing things together and making them look cohesive because that’s just their natural style. Think: DIY, custom tailoring, emphasis on handmade and unique accessories, quirky & camp, details like grills, tooth gems, mixing prints

Pisces- Feeling Brand New

Courtesy of GETTY IMAGES

Inspo: Theophilio

NYE marks a new beginning for Pisces and Pisces Venus placements, so it’s all about taking risks for them, and whatever they wear hints at this being a new beginning for them / feeling “brand new.” Think: a new trademark, white and blue are prominent colors, gradient colors, revenge fit, pastels, thirst trapping.

Aries- Warm &, Masculine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Inspo: Luar

Think: Keeping the tones warm, brown monochromatic looks, hints of red, leaning towards masculine style like pantsuits, layered gold jewelry, pinstripe.

Taurus- Comfy & Alluring

Courtesy Of GETTY IMAGES

Inspo: Hanifa

Known for glamour, Venus in Taurus aren’t skipping out on the luxury. Think: high-quality knitted designer pieces — i.e., Hanifa, shades of pink from baby pink to magenta, emphasis on texture and blending fabrics, lush, soft, luxurious, investment pieces that will grow with you.

Gemini- A Look That Speaks For You/ Introduces You

Courtesy Of GETTY IMAGES

Inspo: Diesel

Think: Logomania, distinctive prints, mix and match, pant/ bralette or skirt/bralette, merging two different styles or color palettes together, punk, edgy, leather.

Cancer — An intuitive Approach To Getting Dressed

GETTY IMAGES

Inspo: Miu Miu

Cancer’s have an intuitive approach to getting dressed. Think: midi to maxi skirts and dresses, influenced by the past, emulating an era like 70’s or y2k, crop tops, pearls, floral prints, inspired by old photos of grandmother or mother, flats.

Leo – Champagne Kisses

Courtesy Of Getty Images

Inspo: Fe Noel

Be photo ready!

Think: Emphasis on the hair— a new style or hair color, coordinating outfits with their partner or besties, gold/champagne, metallics.

Virgo- The Switch Up

Courtesy Of Getty Images

Inspo: Saint Laurent

Where Venus in Virgo would typically opt for fashions that are safer and more conservative, they are bringing balance to their look with sexy elements. Think: A bare neck/neckline, strapless, high-glam, the balance of not being overexposed – if they wear a corset it may be with a blazer or pant, a short dress with a high boot, button-down or lace-up tops with skirts, etc.

Libra- Forever Romantic

Getty Images

Inspo: Erdem

Think: 2-3 piece matching set, light and dark elements, balance of femininity and masculinity, showcasing duality in style, dressing for attraction and love.

Scorpio — Ferocity

GETTY IMAGES

Inspo: Sergio Hudson

Think: Shoes that can easily slip on and off – i.e., mules, high-heel pumps, darker colors like black, eggplant, Jewel tones, bodycon, mini dresses, leopard print, dark long hair, nude lips, micro bags to fit essentials.

Sagittarius — Minimal Luxe

Courtesy Of GETTY IMAGES

Inspo: Bottega Veneta

Think: Model off duty, Adorned with lots of rings on the fingers or necklaces, minimal but luxe pieces from your travels or international designers, revenge fits to stunt on that ex.