Dressing For The New Year According To Your Horoscope Just Got Easier

In matters of personal style, your horoscope might actually be guiding you. If you’re someone who finds themself leaning on classic staples that could be considered a Cancer tendency. This sign is an emotional creature that lets their mood decide their style choices. But, if you’re someone who is known for wearing unconventional pieces, perhaps that’s because you’re a Sagittarius. Sags’ are synonymous with jet-setting. Regardless of what your sun sign may be, there’s a science behind how your sartorial choices are influenced by your rising horoscope.

For those of you who aren’t quite sold, we’re taking a closer look at what makes each sun sign tick. The substance of one’s style isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s also about what feels good and is comfortable. And aside from this notion we’d venture to note that what you find yourself purchasing speaks to your keen ability to streamline your wardrobe or strictly trust your intuition. Follow your sun sign below to equip you with a bit of magical energy that might skew you specifically in the direction of your personal preferences. You might just feel a spark of inspiration that’ll guide you as you build out your wardrobe for 2024.

Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Aries

Do you find yourself shopping for statement jewelry, bags, and the hue red? Chances are you might be a feisty Aries with a distinct sense of style. If this is your sign you also love debuting a new look, according to The Astro Twins. For 2024, shake things up a bit and try out subtler shades of red like maroon and merlot. We recommend snagging a red pair of tights to start off.

Leo

Leos are all about bold, luxurious style, so if this is your sign you most likely love gold or khaki according to The Astro Twins. You’re the ruler of drama too so you’re usually ready for cameras. Animal print is also a pattern you don’t shy away from. Task yourself with wearing festive tones à la Tamu McPherson and textures that are the opposite of what you’re comfortable in. Think about trying a trendy oversized khaki wool coat or even a fur jacket in winter white.

Sagittarius

Flowing tunics, a favorite pair of denim, and Western boots are staples that the free-spirited Sagittarius looks to. Since this sign also has a knack for exploring and traveling, a pair of statement denim should be an essential addition to your wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to mix prints, vintage pieces, and tones including purple and chartreuse–all of this will make you stick out as you’re a maximalist at heart.

Earth Signs: Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo

Capricorn

Capricorns who are ruled by Saturn have a deep affinity for well-structured blazers, stunning shoes, and other designer pieces. Caps are associated with an urgent need for respect so we recommend nailing down a classic bag this season in either plum or kelly green, which are considered your power colors according to The Astro Twins.

Taurus

Taurus’ might be the most elegant friend in your group chat. Prints bring a smile to these sophisticated individuals. If you’re blessed with this sign your must-haves for 2024 include a tailored blazer and a moto jacket that you can turn to time and time again. If you don’t already have a carefully curated closet you could also aim to snag vibrant boots to round out your winter wardrobe.

Virgo

Known as the creative earth sign, Virgos are typically wearing outfits that have a hint of complexity: a striking necklace or an off-kilter bag. Some hues that make you and your signmate, Beyoncé, feel on top of the world include jewel tones and cream. Essentials we’d recommend adding to your wardrobe this year are jewel-toned evening wear and an oversized white-button up for all occasions.

Air Signs: Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini

Libra

Ruled by Venus, Libras like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson are big supporters of their favorite designer brands. That’s largely due to their obsession with making a good first impression. Style oracle Gabriela Rosales tells Reader’s Digest that Libra’s fashion could be described as “sexy and chic with a hint of structure.” With these defining factors, we’d urge you to explore spontaneous prints on dresses and structured coats, especially during these colder months.

Aquarius

Unconventional style feels like the birthright of Aquarius’. Versatility is also key to this sign as they’re ruled by the eccentric Uranus. This ruling planet means that you love band tees, killer heels, and sneakers. There’s something about kitschy pieces that speaks to you too. 2024 is your year so we feel it might be interesting to experiment with shorter hemlines and comfy ballet flats.

Gemini

Well-tailored jackets and layered pieces such as stacked bracelets are the go-to for many Geminis. This sign is energized by the colors orange, yellow and lime according to The Astro Twins. Has anyone ever described you as an impulsive shopper? This is another telltale sign that you’re a Gemini. In the spirit of the new year which also marks a hard reset on everyone’s style choices, keep cultivating your idea of what’s stylish by picking up a multi-colored cashmere sweater.

Cancer

Cancers feel revitalized by creative expression and are known as the zodiac’s Crab. This water sign is intuitive and emotional–therefore dressing based on how your mood is your modus operandi. Whether in a lingerie-inspired top or the latest sneakers you copped, Cancers like Solange love dressing for the ever-moving moon. 2024 is calling you to delve into chic items like gold-buttoned lady jackets and two-piece sets.

Pisces

Dream-ridden and Pisces have a deep interest in headwraps and iridescent materials. A Pisces sign, which includes Erykah Badu, is known for having a bohemian spirit–you’ll feel most confident in sea green and violet as these tones call upon their ethereal nature. Astrologer Lisa Stardust says this sign should “opt for flowy and floral dresses that are pretty and comfortable” for InStyle.

Scorpio

While Scorpios are often viewed as a bit mysterious, they allow their style to speak for them. Unafraid to try out tones like bright pink or deep hues of red, this sign loves getting dressed for any occasion. Signal in a new era with a coveted pair of sunglasses. The Astro Twins note that Scorpios’ eyes are the windows to their souls.