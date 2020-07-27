Over the last few weeks, stories about the rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion suffering from a gunshot wound have been confirmed. Although sources have speculated singer Tory Lanez involvement, the “Savage” performer tweeted, “I’ll talk about shit when I get ready,” after memes, jokes, and false accusations were spread about the indecent. Due to the huge fanbase the rapper has accumulated, a few comments about the ongoing incident may have put a few celebrities into the cancelled pot – including reality television star and model Draya Michele.

Today, the internet speculated that Michele lost her Savage x Fenty endorsement in result of an internet blow up last week when the model made comments about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. ” I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot,” Michele jokingly said during an interview. This comment did not sit well with the internet as many jumped to Megan’s defense as well as the rapper tweeting her own personal response to Michele. “…Who tf jokes about getting shot,” she wrote.

After Michele began to catch heat, she quickly apologized through social media, however this week, the consequences aren’t over. Earlier today, rumors began to fly on Twitter that the model has been dropped by Rihanna’s lingerie label Fenty x Savage. The sultry line has a stacked ambassador list including Megan Thee Stallion, which would ultimately serve as a conflict of interest.

Users speculate Michele’s split the company due to the erasure of her photos on the brand’s social media pages as well as an unfollow. Considering Rihanna’s public battle with domestic violence, it was in poor taste for Michelle to joke about abuse, and in no circumstance should that be accepted. While there is no confirmation from Fenty X Savage about splitting ties with the reality star, she did post a photo arguably hinting at the failed partnership.

The internet is not shying away from making comments about this endorsement allegedly ending. Check out what Twitter users are saying below.

