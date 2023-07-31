In Case You Missed It: Drake X Nike Again, Beyoncé’s Nod To Erykah Badu, And More

Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Renaissance World Tour witnessed some of the most captivating moments in the fashion world. Social media platforms, especially Instagram, were abuzz with numerous exciting collaborations. It’s truly fascinating to witness the magic that can emerge from these partnerships in today’s fashion landscape. One such collaboration that caught everyone’s attention is the latest joining effort between Drake and Nike, resulting in drop of a remarkable fleece collection just a few days ago.

For those who might have missed out on the weekend’s updates in the fashion realm, we’ve got you covered with the latest scoop, or “the 411,” as some might say. While the fashion tea isn’t scorching hot, it’s certainly enough to keep us intrigued and sipping on the latest happenings.

Have a look below at all the news you might have missed.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Outfit Had Nods To Erykah Badu

The worldwide phenomenon shows no signs of stopping, as Beyoncé graced New Jersey with her presence this weekend during her world tour. The look she served us was reminiscent of Baduism, with the hat, oversized jersey, and over-the-knee boots exuding a strong Erykah Badu vibe. Even Badu herself couldn’t help but send a cute comment, saying, “I’m flattered.”

Drake’s NOCTA X Defective Fabrics Collab With Deadstock Nike Fabrics

Our favorite shape-shifter and rapper Drake has come out with another Nike-centered collaboration. This time the intention is about sustainability. NOCTA and Defective Garments are coming together to give old clothes new lives through Nike deadstock fabrics. The collection is upcycling fabrics from “defective” pieces. Drake is making sustainability cool and we’re here for it. The collection is available to shop now on drakerelated.com and prices range from $150 to $170.

Vivica A. Fox Wears Laquan Smith On Her Birthday

The actress celebrated her birthday this weekend in none other than Laquan Smith. She seems to age like fine wine, and her style evolution is no exception. Her birthday outfit was casual yet fit for a queen, featuring a stunning deep purple ensemble. The pants were the star of the show designed by Smith in purple sequin. She finished off her look with a Prince graphic tee showing love to the late “Purple Rain” singer. Fox kept her accessories light with a pendant choker and silver hoops. Let’s wish our favorite actress a happy birthday!

Fantasia Shows Off Her Figure In A Form-Fitting Dress

Fantasia has been on a roll lately with her looks as her new movie The Color Purple is set to come out this year. The singer’s gowns are always beautiful, but this look below blew us away. She’s been on her zoom with her workout regimen and had to let her followers know how she’s gotten her “bodyodyody” as Megan The Stallion would say. The hot pink gown has gorgeous ruching detailing, cuffing, and a side slit. Her silver heels add the perfect touch to her look.