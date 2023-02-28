Don C Named Creative Director Of Premium Goods

Mitchell & Ness

Just Don founder and owner of famed Chicago retailer RVSP Gallery Don Crawley, a.k.a. Don C, is Mitchell & Ness’s latest muse for Premium Goods. Today it was announced that the streetwear icon would be the new Creative Director of Premium Products. This is not the first time Don C has worked with Mitchell & Ness; back in 2011, his brand Just Don had an exclusive drop of caps, and have also collaborated on two lines called “NBA Jam” and “No Name” on top of many others. So it’s no surprise that as Mitchell & Ness see growth from being acquired by the global digital sports platform Fanatics, Don C is selected among other big names to soar to new heights.

The Chicago native has been shaping streetwear culture through the realms of music and basketball by taking inspiration from both and creating a timeless design code that any streetwear lover can recognize. When he opened his storefront RSVP Gallery, he created an eminence surrounding his name and has since been able to be in spaces like Jordan, Nike, Converse, Levi’s, and now Mitchell & Ness.

“Working with Mitchell & Ness is a dream come true. I grew up on throwbacks and sportswear, so it’s an honor to be able to impact something that affected me so much through my creative journey and love of sports,” says Don C via a press release. “I’m looking forward to storytelling and creating more timeless products alongside the Mitchell & Ness team.”

Expect to see the highest quality items in this upcoming quarter of Don C’s hand in an MLB project launch that includes Just Don premium shorts in celebration of the Colorado Rockies, the Florida Marlins, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Tampa Bay Rays as all the teams have been in expansion. On top of that will include NBA shorts and headwear in celebration of the early foreign greats of the NBA, like Drazen Petrovich, Tony Parker, and Toni Kukoc. The Mitchell & Ness X Just Don collaborative collection is just the start of Don C’s new reign as Creative Director of Premium Goods.

NBA, MLB fans, and everyone in between, the collection is now available to shop at www.mitchellandness.com.