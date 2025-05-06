Doja Cat Taps Into The 1980s With Her Custom Look By Marc Jacobs At The 2025 Met Gala

Getty Images

Rapper Doja Cat has made her way to the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet in a custom one-piece designed by Marc Jacobs. The look is full of drama: exaggerated shoulders, sparkling pinstripes, tiger print, and extra fluffy hair.

The one-piece mimics a suit at the top with its satin lapels, strong shoulders, and shining brooch. The look resembles a piece Madonna would wear to perform in the 1980s with its tiger pint and provocative pointed breast details. The silhouette is exaggerated more with her cinched waist and protruding hips. We’re calling it, this might’ve been the most compelling take on Black Dandyism, and it’s fitting given the Met Museum’s forthcoming exhibition (open to the public on May 10).

Dandyism in this case is standing the test of time. The rapper referencing this time period, in particular, is interesting as many have looked further back. She highlights a period of time where dandyism played a major role in the trends of the 1980s.

Doja Cat isn’t one to shy away from daring Met Gala outfits from her extra long T-shirt dress by Balenciaga to dressing up as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, down to the makeup. Her large chain-link gold earrings and layered rings add a touch of contemporary fashion that balances her look.

Layered underneath her one-piece is a pair of sheer tights slid into a pair of extra high-heeled shiny Kiki platform shoes exuding drama meeting Dandyism. This is a kind of peacocking that reads as sensual playful, and audacious.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Doja Cat attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Getting dressed by Marc Jacobs comes as an alignment as she had been seen earlier today in a new campaign with the brand for its seasonal Dual bags, teasing her new song “Jealous Type.” It looks like Doja Cat’s year of fashion is just getting started.