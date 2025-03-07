Every Look Doechii Wore At Paris Fashion Week FW25

Getty Images

Doechii is officially the most stylish celebrity attending Paris Fashion Week. The artist and rapper has been annihilating each show she’s been attending and her lineup is stacked. Styled by her longstanding stylist Sam Woolf, the rapper’s look for couture designer Schiaparelli‘s show largely stands out.

For this presentation, she wore an elegant white and denim gown with a stunning bustier at the middle. A pair of oversized golden hoop earrings and mules in white leather by Schiaparelli topped off this moment. This is not the sole look that has captured us. She’s also worn equally compelling pieces by global designers including Chloé, Valentino, and more.

Her hair by Malcolm Marquez throughout PFW has been admirable as well. For different events she has pivoted between tiny micro braids to a slick updo. An additional buzz cut-inspired wig style was also worn by the artist by Marquez. The dewy makeup looks by Dee Carrion have also been incredible to see.



For Chloé, Woolf styled Doechii in a boho-inspired look inspired by the house. The blush pink dress she wore was an excellent choice. It was paired with a fur stole in light brown. Oversized seashell earrings with gold detailing and a gold seashell bag were the accessories she donned. The rapper was barefoot for this look which caused a bit of chatter on X formerly known as Twitter. However, this risky moment that wasn’t a first for Doechii.



To Acne Studios she wore an eclectic plaid dress in deep blue, maroon, brown and white. A belted section of the dress in the middle was an interesting detail. A pair of grey peep toe heels were also worn–additionally, she was spotted in a pair of office core glasses in silver and clear.



One look that was perhaps a favorite of many including myself was worn to the Le Grand Diner du Louvre at the Louvre. It consisted of an exquisite yellow gown by Valention designed with hundreds of encrusted gems in silver. The glistening frock also featured a lovely billowing train which was an elegant addition. Here she wore the previously mentioned updo hairstyle which was fitting.

Let’s not forget that Doechii has always been a fashion disruptor in her own right for years. That level of diligence and dedication she has to image-making is furthered by her creative partnership with Woolf, and her glam team. At the moment, she and her creative team are continuing to have fun with her image which makes her journey exciting to witness.