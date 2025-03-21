I’m Here For Doechii’s Chic Miu Miu Moment

Savion Washington/WireImage

After killing it at Paris Fashion Week and in Milan, Doechii is back stateside. The TDE signee and artist has been offering up deliciously stylish outfits as of late. Days ago, she offered another example of her limitless self-expression. For this year’s iHeartRadio Awards, Doechii arrived in an office core-inspired look by Miu Miu from the house’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Her stylist Sam Woolf was responsible for the excellent outfit she wore.

Office core isn’t going away if you’ve been wondering if this trend will be sunsetting anytime soon. Doechii’s recent style moment offers yet another compelling example of the right way to take office inclinations and mash them up with refreshing elements. The red carpet look was comprised of a varsity-inspired jacket designed with grey wool and brown satin. The maroon and white striped detailing on the coat provided a pop of color. Underneath she wore a white bra top, and a navy midi skirt.

In the realm of accessories, the artist also wore a pair of matching grey Miu Miu socks and kitten heel pumps in deep brown. Woolf topped off her ensemble with the trending top-handle leather bag by the Milan-based house. Silver chained necklaces were also worn–they added a hint of fun to the look.

If we rewind to Paris Fashion Week, Doechii made Paris her playground. A few weeks back, while there, she donned a memorable Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry for the presentation by the house. For Chloé, she arrived in a girly blush pink floating dress fully leaning into the boho chic energy the house has been exuding lately. An additional moment that captured me was her office-ready Acne Studios misshapen plaid dress worn with nerdy silver frame glasses.

To be clear, I’m on board with Doechii exploring things on the fashion front. It makes her rise in music even more enjoyable. What’s most interesting about her style prowess being beefed up due to her partnership with Sam Woolf is how much fun she appears to be having with it all. Her latest Miu Miu moment showcases this explicitly.