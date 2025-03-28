Doechii Nails Avant-Garde Chic At The GLAAD Media Awards

Getty Images

Doechii is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to her fashion prowess. At yesterday’s 35th annual GLAAD Media awards the TDE rapper arrived in look I’d describe as text book avant-garde. The artist has been killing it as of late no matter the occasion. She walked away a winner at the ceremony which featured an assortment of industry acts including Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Lil Nas X, and countless others. What sticks out about Doechii’s style are the risks she’s always willing to take alongside her stylist Sam Woolf who is responsible for this latest moment.

For the affair, Doechii wore a Maison Margiela look from the house’s popular Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The ensemble consisted of a bustier-inspired top with kitschy inclinations in a cream tone. Additionally, the look featured a tiered skirt with stitching present throughout; this piece evokes a bit of a deconstructed appeal. For accessories, she wore a pair of nerdy glasses, a necklace that appeared to be a tape measure, beat-up white Maison Margiela sneakers, and glitzy jewels.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD

This outfit highlights how the artist is one of the most interesting fashion chameleons in the music industry currently. Her version of dressing up has been fun to witness lately; think back to the excellent moments her and Woolf conjured for Fashion Month in Paris and Milan. In Paris, she annihilated the cookie cutter celebrity looks that many acts frequent while at Paris Fashion Week. Instead, Doechii and her stylist offered up countless depictions of experimental clothing. For Chloe’s show, she arrived bare foot in a bohemian flowy dress by the house with fur detailing and accessories, this look was one of my favorites. Separately, for Schiaparelli’s presentation, she showed up in a sleek white gown with a denim bustier element at the center.

These were just a few examples of the duo’s lack of limitations. Her latest look is on brand; it centers around playful elements rather than stuffy ready-to-wear pieces. And for that I am grateful.