We’re Still Not Over Doechii’s 2025 Met Gala Debut—She Arrived In Custom Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii stepped onto the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton short suit, styled by her longtime stylist Sam Woolf. Moments before she arrived for her debut she was fully covered in a box by her team so that her unveiling would be a true surprise. She reportedly worked with Louis Vuitton, Woolf, and Pharrell Williams on the ensemble.

The cream-colored fitted monogrammed blazer layered over a matching vest was a testament to her dedication to the night’s theme. Excellent tailoring was a key component for the rapper’s look as well. Aside from her exquisite blazer and vest with baby blue stoned buttons, she added her own touches of flair such as a billowing burgundy tie, tied in a nonchalant bow—exuding ease. In hand, she holds her prized prop, a cigar. What was most impressive and quite daring was her choice of shorts, designed in a checkered print, and adorned with front pleats.

Just grazing above her knees, the selected color palette included the perfect mix of cool and warm tones. Her socks met at her calves and blended well with her leather chunky burgundy shoes. Doechii’s white leather “LV” buckled belt looped over the check print was another intentional addition without feeling too branded.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A tiny monogrammed bag was a key accessory for Doechii’s debut Met Gala moment. Other accessories such as her chunky diamond-clad ring and her small drop earrings were enough to give her look the appropriate finishing touches.

An “LV” is placed right at her cheek and when she flashes a smile gold grills are revealed through her perfectly glossed lips. The artist’s Afro also made a large statement on fashion’s most-watched night. Her Met Gala debut was superb and embodied the theme in a modern way that doesn’t feel derivative but rather original.