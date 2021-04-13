Remembering DMX: A Look Back At His Influence On Fashion Through Hip Hop

This weekend, Hip-Hop fans worldwide mourned the untimely passing of rapper and Ruff Ryders artist, DMX. In addition to being an iconic figure in music and film, the the 50-year-old entertainer also made his mark on fashion as part of a class of Hip Hop trendsetters whose style choices are still being replicated today. While his rise to stardom was arguably his raw sound and extensive music catalogue, his magnetic charisma shined just as much through his personal style.



Breaking barriers across industries, as DMX rose to mainstream success, his public persona would become the blueprint for Hip-Hop style. Baggy sweatsuits, fitted hats and gold chains were all synonymous with the rapper’s aesthetic.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Simultaneously, the Ruff Ryders music label grew to become a lifestyle brand that sat among those at the helm of urban fashion in the lat 90s and early 2000s. As acts grew under the conglomerate and DMX’s star continued to shine brighter, the label’s trademark logo also grew in popularity. Printed on shirts, letterman jackets and other merchandise, the Ruff Ryders logo is forever a recognizable classic.

As we continue to celebrate his life, scroll through for a few of our favorite moments that captured the influence DMX had on fashion.