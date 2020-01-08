Reebok Taps Artist ‘Distortedd’ For Instapump Fury Sneaker

To continue the ‘It’s A Man’s World’ campaign, Reebok announced its next female icon, Distortedd (Anhia Zaira Santana), a visual artist and illustrator who is known for her live painting exhibitions. The artist collaborated with the athleisure brand to update the iconic Instapump Fury sneaker.

“This shoe, I really wanted it to show the hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears that I put into my art to get to where I am now,” exclaimed Distortedd. The creatives’ unique illustration style showcased on the shoe is influenced by a mix of skate culture, graffiti, and her favorite childhood cartoons.

‘As a kid, I was always obsessed with cartoons. I used to just sit in my room and draw cartoon characters,” she exclaimed. “In Philly, I hung out with a lot of graffiti artists and skaters. There’s a cool underground scene there that’s really slept on.”

The Reebok x Distortedd ‘It’s A Man’s World’ Instapump Fury arrives in inclusive men’s and women’s size ranges and priced at $180. Shop here.

