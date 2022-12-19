There are No Rules in Fashion According to Lifestyle Influencer, Tenicka Boyd

Tenicka Boyd

Rules are essential in everyday life. From childhood, adulthood to our individual careers, our day to day existence is often centered around following rules and accordance; but luckily for us, when it comes to fashion that rule just doesn’t apply. Fashion is one of the only times individuals can have full freedom and self-expression without explanation. Your outfit choices create a statement and your own personal style says a lot about who you are as a person.

When it comes to lifestyle Influencer Tenicka Boyd, she couldn’t agree more and has created a brand around remaining true to who she is and what she likes, unapologetically.

As we close out the Fall season we got to connect further with the fashion guru on what her go-to fashion trends are that will never go out of style.

Tenicka Boyd

Color Blocking

I absolutely love to colorblock. It can feel dated and out of style but if you do it right it can really open up an outfit. For me, I love to pair complementary colors like green and orange. And keep the rest of the outfit nude. I also love to colorblock using accessories to keep the look a bit more manageable.

Tenicka Boyd

Monochromatic

There was a time where my aunt would show up to my school in an all red look from head to toe including the nails and hair and I’d be beyond embarrassed. But now, I borrow from her fashion innovation and try to incorporate monochromatic looks into my style. I love to wear all blue from head to toe and all camel from head to toe. Those are two shades that I’ve found are very complimentary to most skin tones

Tenicka Boyd

Pop of Color

The key to a look that says “I’m not really trying at all” for me is the tried and true pop of color. Though we’ve seen it all over social media, there are ways to incorporate this style as fresh and modern. I like to make it my own by adding some of the non trending colors like eggshell or burnt orange rather than green.

Tenicka Boyd

White After Labor Day

White is a seasonless hue. It really looks good on all skin shades and can serve as a great backdrop or contrast for any look. Now I prefer an off white or cream in the winter time and I absolutely think it looks so brilliant next to camels, taupes, beiges for that very 70s sophisticated look.