Jewelry Designer Catherine Sarr Tells Intentional Stories Through Her Pieces

Courtesy of Almasika

Catherine Sarr began her professional career in marketing. During this chapter, the Chicago native spent over a decade working in communication-centric roles in the diamond industry for well-regarded companies including De Beers Group. This path and the assortment of lived-through experiences allowed her to feel confident enough to launch her Black woman-owned fine jewelry brand ALMASIKA a decade ago. She explains that the industry and her non-traditional path to launching her accessories brand led her from Paris to London to bring her passion to fruition.

Sarr fused the Swahili word “Almasi,” meaning diamond, and “Sika,” which means gold in several other languages. Her debut collection entitled “Le Cauri Endiamanté” served as an homage to the cauri shell which she reimagined in gold and diamonds. The now-defunct Parisian concept store Colette was the first stockist to pick up the brand, a remarkable milestone for the launch. ALMASIKA’s organic growth lies in the ethos which is deeply rooted in creating jewelry that celebrates universal symbols, according to Sarr.

As a designer she is fascinated by the human experience and the different cultures we’re all born into. The self-taught designer connects cultures through her sculptural pieces to ensure they resonate on a personal level, regardless of one’s respective cultural or ethnic background.

“I design for individuals who are inherently passionate about the world around them. They are independent thinkers who are curious, cultured, and dynamic,” she explained. “My work appeals to those who seek pieces that are not only beautiful but also meaningful and that resonate with their own stories and experiences,” Sarr added. She aims to build a community of supporters who value the richness of shared human experiences that further that notion.

Her artistry comes alive from universal symbols and cultural stories. She often pulls from her own experiences in living on three continents and four countries, as she’s always seeking out connections between different countries. Other constant muses are from books, art, and personal research. For example, ALMASIKA’s “Harmony Collection” was inspired by the abstract concept of sound. The pieces embodied sound waves in abstract shapes and the form of ebbs and flows. Sound manifested in form with these pieces made of 18k gold and marquise diamonds.

Sarr’s favorite pieces she’s designed so far are from her debut collection “Le Cauri Endiamanté” as it holds such a special place in her heart. It’s the collection that birthed the beginning of everything in her decade-long journey. The “Harmony” collection comes at a close second due to the abstract nature and approach to design, as well as the way it joins human experiences.

As her brand grows she finds it exciting to collaborate with other creatives. From partnerships with Paris Basketball, De Beers Group, or Sotheby’s, she’s intrigued by these opportunities–each of them has allowed her to express herself uniquely. She’s been able to add another layer of fulfillment in her work by having her jewelry as a part of the costume design for series like Insecure, Queen Sugar, and black-ish. “These moments remind me of the impact that thoughtful design can have on both individual lives and the broader cultural landscape,” she gushed.

As for the future, her dream is to see ALMASIKA continue to grow and become a global symbol of cultural connection through jewelry. The designer is also hopeful she will be recognized for her commitment to creating pieces that transcend time and place all while resonating with people across cultures and generations. “Ultimately, I hope ALMASIKA will inspire others to see the beauty in our shared human experiences and to celebrate the connections that unite us all,” Sarr added.

The brand is available on almasika.com as well as Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi and Bergdorf Goodman.