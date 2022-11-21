Designer Mowalola Teams Up With New Balance To Reimagine The 9060

Mowalola Ogunlesi is one of fashion’s upcoming designers with quite a resume. From graduating from the prestigious Central Saint Martins to having her eponymous work worn by Ye and Kim Kardashian, the London-based couturier has built an edgy yet innovative brand. Her latest venture has led New Balance to reimagine the 9060 styles to reflect her daring futuristic aesthetic.
Revealed on the runway of Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection Burglarwear at Paris Fashion Week, Burglarwear was inspired by the concept of thievery and what it means to weaponize ownership as a means of self-expression. The two limited edition runners valued at $150 feature a black base with teal accents and hints of pink constructed with mesh and leather overlay and a similar silhouette with a purple and yellow colorway.
Alongside the debut is a campaign titled “Run” leaving viewers on their seats as the MBI (Mowalola Bureau of Intelligence) is on a hot pursuit for the girl with the most wanted shows, tracking Ogunlesi down on a high-speed chase. The Y2 K-influenced design is both fashion-forward for nightlife and a run during the day.
The Mowalola x New Balance 9060 sneaker is available to shop in-store and online at New Balance.