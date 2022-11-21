Designer Mowalola Teams Up With New Balance To Reimagine The 9060

New Balance

Mowalola Ogunlesi is one of fashion’s upcoming designers with quite a resume. From graduating from the prestigious Central Saint Martins to having her eponymous work worn by Ye and Kim Kardashian, the London-based couturier has built an edgy yet innovative brand. Her latest venture has led New Balance to reimagine the 9060 styles to reflect her daring futuristic aesthetic.

@mowalola

Revealed on the runway of Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection Burglarwear at Paris Fashion Week, Burglarwear was inspired by the concept of thievery and what it means to weaponize ownership as a means of self-expression. The two limited edition runners valued at $150 feature a black base with teal accents and hints of pink constructed with mesh and leather overlay and a similar silhouette with a purple and yellow colorway.

Alongside the debut is a campaign titled “Run” leaving viewers on their seats as the MBI (Mowalola Bureau of Intelligence) is on a hot pursuit for the girl with the most wanted shows, tracking Ogunlesi down on a high-speed chase. The Y2 K-influenced design is both fashion-forward for nightlife and a run during the day.

The Mowalola x New Balance 9060 sneaker is available to shop in-store and online at New Balance.