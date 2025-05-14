Denim Tears Honors Bodega Culture With New “Sweet Corner” Drop

Denim Tears

This week, Denim Tears unveils Sweet Corner, a nostalgic, deeply personal collection rooted in the everyday poetry of Jamaica, Queens. Creative director Tremaine Emory taps into the memory bank of his youth, transforming his neighborhood bodega into a full-on cultural capsule. “It’s a love letter to a place where so much life happened,” Emory says. “Bodegas were the first galleries for Black and brown kids growing up in New York.” With nods to Cee-Lo dice games and those iconic coin-activated kiddie rides, the drop captures a certain urban magic: gritty, sweet, and hyper-specific.

Core pieces like Denim University tees, mesh shorts, sweatpants, and zip hoodies return with a fresh color update, paired with graphics that remix classic New York iconography. The collection is both wearable and referential, functioning like a sartorial postcard. “We wanted to build a visual that felt like the soundtrack of a summer afternoon in Queens,” Emory shares.

To bring the vision to life, none other than Polo Silk steps in behind the lens. Known for capturing the essence of Black New Orleans, the legendary photographer adds his signature airbrushed backdrops to the campaign, turning each image into a piece of living history. And the celebration doesn’t stop online! On Friday, May 16, from 6PM to 9PM, fans can swing by Africa Diaspora Goods in SoHo for an in-store event, where Polo Silk himself will be snapping portraits.

Sweet Corner is available from Friday, May 16, at 11am EST via denimtears.com and in-store at Africa Diaspora Goods, 176 Spring St.