Actress, Emmy-award winning choreographer, and producer Debbie Allen is the latest icon to partner with Easy Spirit. Arguably most known for her work in Grey’s Anatomy and the ’80s sitcom Fame, the entrepreneur has constructed a long-lasting career in the entertainment industry.

For her latest project, Allen starred in the ‘Living Your Best Life’ campaign for Easy Spirit. “I’m living my best life now by finding time for myself—in my midst of everything else—while being totally dedicated to my family, my DADA community and my professional work,” Allen exclaimed.

The new campaign will specifically celebrate the over 50 woman and includes a collection with 5 pairs of sneakers. For Debbie, the message simply lies within that she is in the prime of her life. “I am living the Easy Spirit ethos of age is nothing but a number and that anything is possible when you’re comfortable. I am an executive, who, at 70 years old, is doing more work now than ever. And I balance it with a healthy marriage and family,” said Allen.

The Easy Spirit x Debbie Allen collection features spring color hues like baby blue and yellow, and is priced between $59-$99. A percentage of the proceeds will also benefit dance programming for women and cancer patients at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

This campaign kicks off a chance to win $5k in special prizes and an Easy Spirit spring shoe wardrobe. For more information visit here.