A Look At The New Boohoo Man Collection By NFL Player DeAndre Hopkins

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a connoisseur when it comes to tunnel looks. His unabashed approach to getting dressed has given him a spot on the sports-fashion pedestal for years. Now, Hopkins is taking his love for interesting outfits to new heights; he recently launched a 60-piece collection with Boohoo Man.

The collection which has already launched online is filled with a tonal color palette and comfortable attire such as silk sets and bomber jackets ideal for work and play. This partnership highlights how athletes fill a unique space in the cultural lexicon, especially with the level of engagement they now have with high end fashion houses. Accessibility and affordability are notions associated with this line. But, it also highlights a way for Hopkins’ fans to engage with him in a new and innovative way ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

“The tonal colors and the clean line sleekness are key components of my style. I don’t do too much but I do just enough, and this collection reflects that,” he shared in a statement. “I wanted to create something that made people look and feel good at an affordable price point.”

As for perhaps a favorite few pieces from the collection, Hopkins shares: “The all-black matching two-piece set is a must have from the collection–it’s really versatile. The staple item is the bomber for sure because it’s timeless. Most of my favorite walk-in tunnel fits featured a bomber.”

Tunnel fashion has exploded in popularity in recent years. The ensembles worn by athletes have provided exciting moments. Hopkins is one such athlete who showcases his creativity through his game day attire. The unique perspective he and other players share off the field has presented them opportunities to market and platform themselves in ways that weren’t attainable to titans in sports decades ago.

